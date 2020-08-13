CDC director says U.S. could have "worst fall" ever

U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step



The U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield went on to say that data is continuing to mount proving that "masking works" to slow the spread of the virus. Redfield said masking is one of the most powerful weapons we have to stop the virus along with handwashing and social distancing. According to UPI, the U.S.

