CDC director says U.S. could have "worst fall" ever

CBS News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
"This could be the worst fall from a public health perspective we've ever had," said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.
Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools [Video]

Trump Admin Really Does Not Want To Hear What The CDC Has To Say About Schools

Officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have delayed the release of new recommendations for sending children back to school. According to CNN, this week, CDC Director Robert Redfield stressed the wearing of masks as a key component to any strategy for reopening schools. However, Redfield and other CDC officials have been barred from testifying before a Congressional hearing on reopening schools next week.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step [Video]

U.S. Could Have COVID-19 'Under Control' In A Matter Of Weeks With One Step

The U.S. could have the coronavirus pandemic "under control" in a matter of weeks if everyone would wear a mask. The prediction comes from Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield went on to say that data is continuing to mount proving that "masking works" to slow the spread of the virus. Redfield said masking is one of the most powerful weapons we have to stop the virus along with handwashing and social distancing. According to UPI, the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Schools 'must fully open': White House [Video]

Schools 'must fully open': White House

Top Trump administration health and education officials on Wednesday pushed for schools to 'fully open' in the fall with CDC Director Robert Redfield saying it would be 'very disappointing' to him if schools used the CDC guidelines as a rationale not to reopen.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:36Published
CDC Develops Single Test for COVID-19 and Both Flu Strains [Video]

CDC Develops Single Test for COVID-19 and Both Flu Strains

According to CNN, CDC director Doctor Robert Redfield is scheduled to testify Tuesday at a House coronavirus oversight hearing.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

CBS Evening News, August 13, 2020

 CDC warns of "worst fall" ever if coronavirus guidelines are ignored; Officer rescues man stuck on train tracks
CBS News

Anxiety and Depression Rises Among Young Adults, Blacks and Latinos in Pandemic

 A new C.D.C. survey indicates that young people, as well as Blacks and Latinos of all ages, are showing signs of deteriorating mental health and some are..
NYTimes.com

The pandemic is taking a toll on Americans' mental health. A new CDC study shows who we need to worry about most.

 More than 40% of respondents in a CDC survey reported an adverse mental health condition and 11% reported having seriously considered suicide.
USATODAY.com

Where can I buy a face mask?

 CDC advises that all Americans wear face coverings in public to contain the coronavirus. Here's where to find one.
CBS News

