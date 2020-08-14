|
12/02: N.Y. commuter train was speeding before crash; NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematics
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Investigators have determined that a Metro-North train was traveling 82 miles per hour -- 52 mph over the speed limit -- before it jumped the track and crashed, killing four people; and, Penn State's John Urschel graduated with a degree in mathematics and a perfect 4.0 GPA in just three years. He's also a 300-pound offensive guard for the school's football team with a chance to play in the NFL -- if he doesn't decide to get a Ph.D. first.
|
|
|
