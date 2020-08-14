Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

12/02: N.Y. commuter train was speeding before crash; NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematics

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Investigators have determined that a Metro-North train was traveling 82 miles per hour -- 52 mph over the speed limit -- before it jumped the track and crashed, killing four people; and, Penn State's John Urschel graduated with a degree in mathematics and a perfect 4.0 GPA in just three years. He's also a 300-pound offensive guard for the school's football team with a chance to play in the NFL -- if he doesn't decide to get a Ph.D. first.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Doctor of Philosophy Doctor of Philosophy Postgraduate academic degree awarded by universities in many countries

NFL prospect eyes Ph.D. in mathematics

 Penn State's John Urschel graduated with a degree in mathematics and a perfect 4.0 GPA in just three years -- no small feat for any college student. He's also a..
CBS News
Increased blood sugar levels likely to decrease benefits of aerobic exercise [Video]

Increased blood sugar levels likely to decrease benefits of aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercises are well known for its many benefits for overall health. However, a team of scientists, from Joslin Diabetes Center now have discovered that some benefits of aerobic exercise may be dampened by higher-than-normal blood sugar levels, a condition is known as hyperglycemia. These diminished gains are seen in mouse models and humans with chronic hyperglycemia that is in the "prediabetes" range, said Sarah Lessard, PhD, a Joslin assistant investigator in the section of Clinical, Behavioral and Outcomes Research and senior author on a paper in Nature Metabolism that presents the work. The study also showed that this maladaptive trait is independent of obesity and insulin levels in the blood. Clinical studies have demonstrated that people with diabetes or chronically high levels of blood sugar struggle to improve their aerobic exercise capacity compared to people with normal blood sugar levels. The study also aimed to uncover the mechanisms that may lead to low fitness levels in people with hyperglycemia. Muscle tissue can remodel itself, which is one reason why exercise becomes easier when we do it regularly, Lessard says. Over time, aerobic exercise such as running or swimming can alter muscle fibres to become more efficient at using oxygen during exercise.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
Researchers discover new strategy to treat brain cancer patients [Video]

Researchers discover new strategy to treat brain cancer patients

A team of investigators has uncovered a potentially promising strategy to target brain tumours -- isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) genes, which are the most common brain tumours diagnosed in younger adults aged 18 to 45 years. Led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital, the finding of their study are published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Prior work by the group, led by Mass General's Daniel Cahill, MD, PhD, Hiroaki Wakimoto, MD, PhD, and Julie Miller, MD, PhD, revealed that IDH mutant gliomas have a metabolic weakness making them especially susceptible to treatments that lower NAD+ levels, a ubiquitous and vital metabolic molecule commonly thought of as the "currency of metabolism" in cells. Also, previous work by other researchers found that chemotherapy activates an enzyme that stimulates NAD+ molecules to join together to make poly (ADP-ribose), or PAR, a key DNA damage signal. This PAR signal is a known susceptibility in IDH mutant gliomas. Researchers also discovered that activation of the enzyme by chemotherapy causes available NAD+ to be critically depleted for the production of PAR in IDH mutant glioma cells, but not normal cells. These findings indicated that maintaining high PAR levels (and low NAD+ levels), in combination with chemotherapy, may uniquely target IDH mutant glioma cells. Considering this, Hiroaki Nagashima, MD, PhD, research fellow and lead author, devised a new treatment strategy and tested it in tumour cells and animal models.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL will bar cheerleaders, mascots from field in 2020 season in new coronavirus protocols

 Amid concerns about coronavirus pandemic, cheerleaders and mascots won't be allowed on the field during the 2020 NFL season.
USATODAY.com

2020 NFL team record projections 2.0: Can Cam Newton push Patriots into playoffs?

 The first game of the NFL regular season is just weeks away, and plenty is still unclear. But Nate Davis has an idea of how the year will shake out.
USATODAY.com

Alabama's Nick Saban questions whether NFL prospects would play spring football season

 Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban questioned whether a spring college football season would "become sort of a JV season."
USATODAY.com
Washington Hires Jason Wright as NFL’s First Black President [Video]

Washington Hires Jason Wright as NFL’s First Black President

The decision also makes Wright the fourth player to ever ascend to the position

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Ashley Tisdale: Breast Implants Removed [Video]

Ashley Tisdale: Breast Implants Removed

There has been an increase in patients seeking removal of their breast implants as of late, as New York City-based plastic surgeon Norman Rowe has previously shared with Allure. One of these patients includes Chrissy Teigen, who posted scars from her surgery on Instagram in late July. Now, Ashley Tisdale has shared with her fans that she has also undergone breast-implant removal surgery.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

New NYC pizzeria is hoping pizza is pandemic-proof

 As restaurants go out of business all over New York City as a result of the pandemic, a few new restaurants have decided to open and give it a go even in the..
USATODAY.com

NY teachers union demands strict re-opening rules

 New York City's teachers union demanded Wednesday that the city implement strict rules governing when each school is allowed to open for in-person instruction...
USATODAY.com

LGBTQ bars work to survive COVID-19: 'These spaces need to be saved.'

 The COVID-19 pandemic threatens LGBTQ bars in New Jersey and New York, which serve as community hubs and safe spaces.
USATODAY.com

Christian Cooper on being racially targeted while birdwatching in Central Park

 Christian Cooper was birdwatching in New York's Central Park when he encountered a woman whose dog was loose. He says he politely asked her to leash the animal,..
CBS News

Metro-North Railroad Metro-North Railroad commuter rail service in New York and Connecticut

12/1: Deadly train derailment in the Bronx; Photo rescuers help save irreplaceable memories

 A Metro-North commuter en route from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Grand Central Terminal in New York City derailed early in the morning when it reached a sharp curve..
CBS News

12/03: NTSB: No evidence of mechanical failure in Metro-North crash; Electric cars redefine future of drag racing

 The National Transportation Safety Board said there was nothing wrong with the brakes of the Metro-North commuter train that derailed in New York City Sunday,..
CBS News

Photographer captured chaos of Metro-North train derailment

 Photographer Felix Lam heard the sounds of the commuter train crash from his home above the crash site and arrived on the scene moments before first responders...
CBS News

"Scariest moments of my life": Metro-North train passenger

 Dennis O'Neill realized something was wrong moments before the train he was riding to Manhattan went off the rails and crashed, killing four people and injuring..
CBS News

Pennsylvania State University Pennsylvania State University Public university with multiple campuses in Pennsylvania, United States

Puerto Rico's low census response could have disastrous effects on its economy and recovery funding

 Puerto Rico struggles to get citizens to respond to the 2020 census questionnaire, putting government funding at risk for the island. President Trump's decision..
CBS News

John Urschel John Urschel Canadian-American mathematician and American football guard and center


Tweets about this