Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch David Blaine and His ‘Magical Assistant’ Frog Read (and Blow) Jimmy Fallon’s Mind (Video)

The Wrap Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
When you invite David Blaine onto your late-night show, you should be fully prepared to have your mind blown by a few closeup magic tricks. And to be fair to Jimmy Fallon, he was clearly totally ready for that on Thursday’s “Tonight Show” — he just wasn’t equipped to see them be performed with the help of a frog inside Blaine’s mouth.

After David read Jimmy’s mind a few times by spitting out whatever card the late-night host was thinking of during their Zoom interview last night, the magician decided to reveal exactly how he was pulling this trick off.

“But Jimmy, when you think of cards, like any card you think of, I would be able to produce. Doesn’t make a difference. Any card that you would choose… You want me to tell you how?”

*Also Read:* David Blaine Sets 'Death-Defying' Live Event at YouTube

Fallon looked nervous as Blaine began to slowly explain: “The reason I can spit your card out of my mouth is because I have a secret assistant. You might remember him. He’s grown a bit since the last time you saw him.”

Jimmy started to *really* panic when it looked like Blaine was pushing some sort of creature out of his mouth: “It’s not a frog. Please, no, my god. Please don’t do this. No it’s not. You’re not doing this.”

Oh, look, it *was* a frog.

“This is my magical assistant,” Blaine said, after spitting the amphibian into his hand, which prompted Fallon to storm away from his “Tonight Show” desk shouting, “WHAT IS GOING ON? You have to stop doing that man!”

*Also Read:* David Blaine Swallows Needles, Eats Glass and Makes James Corden Punch a Hole in His Cheek (Video)

“Oh, my gosh. And he hands you different cards. He’s a very good– oh my gosh, David he’s growing! He’s getting bigger!” Fallon said.

OK, things calmed down enough for Blaine to start explaining his upcoming “Ascension” stunt, which will be streamed on YouTube on Aug. 31, “weather permitting” — but then he had to pause to spit out another frog.

“Sorry, there was another one.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

David Blaine Sets 'Death-Defying' Live Event at YouTube

David Blaine Denies Sexual Assault Accusations, Will Cooperate With Any Investigation

David Blaine Swallows Needles, Eats Glass and Makes James Corden Punch a Hole in His Cheek (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: David Blaine Balloon Feat

David Blaine Balloon Feat 00:37

 David Blaine Performing Balloon Feat - Video Credit: Ashley Dawn Lentz

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David Blaine Will Try To Float Over Hudson Using Balloons [Video]

David Blaine Will Try To Float Over Hudson Using Balloons

Magician David Blaine will attempt his first major live event in more than a decade.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Ashley Dawn Lentz films David Blaine performing balloon feat [Video]

Ashley Dawn Lentz films David Blaine performing balloon feat

Ashley Dawn Lentz films David Blaine performing balloon feat. Video Credit: Ashley Dawn Lentz

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:24Published
David Schwimmer Reveals 'Friends" Reunion Is In The Works [Video]

David Schwimmer Reveals 'Friends" Reunion Is In The Works

"Friends" alum David Schwimmer has some exciting news for fans of the iconic TV series. The "Friends" reunion could start filming next month. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer said that..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

NewGenReality

New Generation Reality If an AI was like raised and instructed by someone like David Blaine and others who stretch manipulation, probabili… https://t.co/gzF8vZHYJD 1 hour ago

woltgan

{{{{{ ☮️ Wolf Gemora ☮️ }}}}} THIS is gonna be David Blaine’s most outrageous stunt yet BUT will potentially be the most magical. 🎈 I think this… https://t.co/MJQ84H1tbf 3 hours ago

JIMMYKEATING8

JIMMY KEATING Something magical is coming | David Blaine Ascension https://t.co/QKoDPWo08v via @YouTube 7 hours ago

HolyGhost333

Owls & Keys, and The Light Something magical is coming | David Blaine Ascension https://t.co/YVQEc9npKg via @YouTube 12 hours ago

eddie35967

Eddie D. Something magical is coming | David Blaine Ascension https://t.co/zUnvpfHLvg via @YouTube It's gonna be good! #DavidBlaine 2 days ago

LatiaQuiana

Latia Quiana Cannaday RT @TheWrap: Video: Watch @DavidBlaine and his "magical assistant" frog read (and blow) @JimmyFallon's mind #FallonTonight https://t.co/UE… 4 days ago

FvKey

Fernando ꜰvкey #APRUEBO Something magical is coming | David Blaine Ascension https://t.co/D3TMnjGZsc 4 days ago

NQahtani

ناصر القـحطاني Something magical is coming | David Blaine Ascension https://t.co/RQB8UGVSWH 5 days ago