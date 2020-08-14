Global  
 

Grizzly Creek fire update: Wildfire forces more evacuations as it continues to spread through Glenwood Canyon

Denver Post Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A fire burning in Glenwood Canyon grew to 14,663 acres, forcing more evacuations and leading fire commanders to advise residents in North Glenwood Springs to be ready for rapidly changing conditions.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Close encounter to the Grizzly Creek fire in Colorado

Close encounter to the Grizzly Creek fire in Colorado 01:53

 Headed west on I-70, a woman, Leslie Brown, in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was waiting for her daughter, a photographer for Colorado River Photos drives close to the Grizzly Creek fire on Monday (August 10). "As you can hear from my voice I was a little panicked as she was on the bike path...

