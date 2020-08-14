|
This week on "Face the Nation," August 16, 2020
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump
Jared Kushner says Trump wants "fair" voting system as future of USPS remains uncertainThe future of the U.S. Postal Service remains uncertain as the agency finds itself in the middle of a high-stakes debate over how to vote in America. "Face the..
CBS News
Jared Kushner says he and Ivanka Trump 'absolutely' sending their kids back to school and have 'no fear in doing so'When asked if he was sending his kids back to the classroom, Kushner did not hesitate to say yes, adding he had no concerns about it.
USATODAY.com
8/16: Kushner, Lightfood, ReevesToday on "Face the Nation," the pandemic continues to rage as the race for president shifts into high gear and President Trump ramps up his campaign to discredit..
CBS News
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 16, 2020On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House National Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret..
CBS News
Kushner has "no fear" about sending his kids to school amid pandemicThe president's son-in-law and senior adviser said he "absolutely" will be sending his children back to school.
CBS News
Scott Gottlieb American physician and conservative health policy analyst
Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"This week we sat down with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Governor Ned Lamont and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News
Gottlieb: U.S. death toll could reach 300,000
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
Lori Lightfoot 56th Mayor of Chicago
Transcript: Lori Lightfoot on "Face the Nation"The following is a transcript of an interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says "chaos" at federal level hampering COVID responseLori Lightfoot says the federal government must do more to help cities respond to the pandemic.
CBS News
Chicago corner store ransacked twice since MaySecurity cameras captured the pillaging of a West Side convenience store hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned vandals that the city will hold them..
USATODAY.com
100 arrested after mass looting in Chicago
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:18Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
Trump continues attacks against USPS amid fight over voting accessPresident Trump spent part of his weekend attacking the U.S. Postal Service from his golf resort in New Jersey. The service says it needs more funding to handle..
CBS News
Reclaiming Democracy: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Journey to the White HouseReclaiming Democracy: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Journey to the White House For many Americans, November 3, 2020 will mark the date to reclaim democracy...
WorldNews
Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump makes call for new White House doctor's virus advicePresident Donald Trump has found a new doctor for his coronavirus task force — and this time there's no daylight between them.Trump last week announced that Dr..
New Zealand Herald
White House concedes Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice presidentWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Senator Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist..
New Zealand Herald
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
Cold paralyzes Midwest, South facing snowDangerous wind chills are causing schools closures, flight cancellations and slowed public transit in the Midwest. Also, winter storm warnings are in effect..
CBS News
Arctic blast: Cold, snow, the Super BowlA bitter cold is still being felt across much of the nation. More snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday for the South. CBS Chicago station WBBM's..
CBS News
1/27: Dangerously cold weather plagues Midwest; Fukushima radiation cleanup could take decadesActual temperatures are expected to stay below zero into Wednesday in Chicago, and the overnight wind chill could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero; and,..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this