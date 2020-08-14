Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This week on "Face the Nation," August 16, 2020

CBS News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb appear on Sunday's "Face the Nation"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Face The Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan Preview's Sunday's Broadcast

Face The Nation Moderator Margaret Brennan Preview's Sunday's Broadcast 05:22

 Lots to talk about on Sunday's Face The Nation. Here's moderator Margaret Brennan with a preview.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jared Kushner Jared Kushner American investor, real-estate developer, newspaper publisher, and senior advisor to President Donald Trump

Jared Kushner says Trump wants "fair" voting system as future of USPS remains uncertain

 The future of the U.S. Postal Service remains uncertain as the agency finds itself in the middle of a high-stakes debate over how to vote in America. "Face the..
CBS News

Jared Kushner says he and Ivanka Trump 'absolutely' sending their kids back to school and have 'no fear in doing so'

 When asked if he was sending his kids back to the classroom, Kushner did not hesitate to say yes, adding he had no concerns about it.
USATODAY.com

8/16: Kushner, Lightfood, Reeves

 Today on "Face the Nation," the pandemic continues to rage as the race for president shifts into high gear and President Trump ramps up his campaign to discredit..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on August 16, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, White House National Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret..
CBS News

Kushner has "no fear" about sending his kids to school amid pandemic

 The president's son-in-law and senior adviser said he "absolutely" will be sending his children back to school.
CBS News

Scott Gottlieb Scott Gottlieb American physician and conservative health policy analyst

Transcript: Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation"

 This week we sat down with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Governor Ned Lamont and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
CBS News
Gottlieb: U.S. death toll could reach 300,000 [Video]

Gottlieb: U.S. death toll could reach 300,000

[NFA] Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday that the United States coronavirus death toll could hit 300,000 by the end of 2020. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

Lori Lightfoot Lori Lightfoot 56th Mayor of Chicago

Transcript: Lori Lightfoot on "Face the Nation"

 The following is a transcript of an interview with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that aired Sunday, August 16, 2020, on "Face the Nation."
CBS News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says "chaos" at federal level hampering COVID response

 Lori Lightfoot says the federal government must do more to help cities respond to the pandemic.
CBS News

Chicago corner store ransacked twice since May

 Security cameras captured the pillaging of a West Side convenience store hours after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot warned vandals that the city will hold them..
USATODAY.com
100 arrested after mass looting in Chicago [Video]

100 arrested after mass looting in Chicago

[NFA] Chicago police arrested more than 100 people after crowds swarmed Chicago's luxury commercial district early Monday, looting stores, smashing windows and clashing with officers for hours, police said. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:18Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump continues attacks against USPS amid fight over voting access

 President Trump spent part of his weekend attacking the U.S. Postal Service from his golf resort in New Jersey. The service says it needs more funding to handle..
CBS News

Reclaiming Democracy: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Journey to the White House

 Reclaiming Democracy: Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s Journey to the White House For many Americans, November 3, 2020 will mark the date to reclaim democracy...
WorldNews

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump makes call for new White House doctor's virus advice

 President Donald Trump has found a new doctor for his coronavirus task force — and this time there's no daylight between them.Trump last week announced that Dr..
New Zealand Herald

White House concedes Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice president

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Senator Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist..
New Zealand Herald

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Cold paralyzes Midwest, South facing snow

 Dangerous wind chills are causing schools closures, flight cancellations and slowed public transit in the Midwest. Also, winter storm warnings are in effect..
CBS News

Arctic blast: Cold, snow, the Super Bowl

 A bitter cold is still being felt across much of the nation. More snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday for the South. CBS Chicago station WBBM's..
CBS News

1/27: Dangerously cold weather plagues Midwest; Fukushima radiation cleanup could take decades

 Actual temperatures are expected to stay below zero into Wednesday in Chicago, and the overnight wind chill could reach as low as 40 degrees below zero; and,..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Southwest Parke Community School Corporation dismisses early due to COVID-19 [Video]

Southwest Parke Community School Corporation dismisses early due to COVID-19

All Southwest Parke schools will operate on an e-learning schedule for the rest of this week and all of next week. Students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, August 24th.

Credit: WTHIPublished
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Atma-Nirbharta Week' [Video]

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the inaugural session of 'Atma-Nirbharta Week'on August 10 at South Block in Delhi. 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
SEE IT: Giant smiley face pops up on Brooklyn Bridge to cheer up New Yorkers [Video]

SEE IT: Giant smiley face pops up on Brooklyn Bridge to cheer up New Yorkers

These eye-catching images of a smiley face were projected on the East River Bikeway in New York City, to spread an uplifting message of positivity.  A smile - especially one which is 25..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Tweets about this

joauho4

john holben 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here's what Chicago is doing to combat potential looting… https://t.co/6jeXhURzqy 4 hours ago

tumptyone

American First 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here's what Chicago is doing to combat potential looting https://t.co/5bSqeVeovX 11 hours ago

101taxpayer

Tax Payer ❌ 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here's what Chicago is doing to combat potential looting https://t.co/YicxMsooiJ via @YahooNews 12 hours ago

paramnesia

paramnesia RT @illwilleditions: "The city is also developing a plan for faster geographic lockdowns, building more ballasts and concrete barriers, and… 16 hours ago

LesVDavis

News & Quotes 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here's what Chicago is doing to combat potential looting https://t.co/iSuxxjg0cD via @YahooNews 18 hours ago

ExcitingAds

Navaid Iqbal Syed 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here&#39;s what Chicago is doing to… https://t.co/bksyUbFFdW ExcitingAds! News 19 hours ago

painterlybreeze

Painterly Breeze Check out this article from USA TODAY: 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here's what Chicago is doing to combat… https://t.co/ZKFGozjpXN 20 hours ago

H1omeyJohnson

Michael Johnson 43 felony charges, new task forces: Here's what Chicago is doing to combat potential looting… https://t.co/A8r3tr5H6o 20 hours ago