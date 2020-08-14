Didn't get stimulus check for your child? IRS says apply now

1.1 Million Stimulus Checks Went To Dead People A congressional watchdog said the federal government sent 1.1 million stimulus payments to dead people. According to Business Insider, these dead people received a total of $1.4 billion. The Government Accountability Office said the problem came partly because of administrative issues. While the IRS has access to death records from the Social Security Administration, the Treasury Department does not.

Many North Texans Still Waiting On First Stimulus Check As Congress Considers Second Round



While lawmakers in Washington debate whether to send out a second stimulus check, many North Texans are saying they still haven't received the first $1,200 payment. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:09 Published on July 16, 2020

Second Stimulus Check During Pandemic Could Go Out As Early As August



Under the proposed legislation, each member of a household would receive $1,200, including children, up to a maximum family limit of $6,000. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:51 Published on July 14, 2020