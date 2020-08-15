Family honors 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was shot while riding his bike in neighborhood

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions GoFundMe American crowdfunding platform Daniel Dae Kim Thinks His Friend Deserves A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame



James Hong is a well-known character actor and Hollywood icon. Hong has over 600 credits to his name and has helped inspire the careers of countless actors. Even with such a prolific career, the beloved actor still doesn't have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Now, Daniel Dae Kim, Hong's "Hawaii Five-O" wants to change that. Kim has launched a GoFundMe page to raise $50,000 to pay for the "creation and installation of the star". Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970 FKA Twigs launches fundraising campaign for s*x workers



FKA Twigs has launched a GoFundMe online campaign to raise funds for s*x workers facing financial issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on January 1, 1970 A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask



A Starbucks barista was publicly shamed on Facebook by a customer who refused to follow store policy and wear a mask. The 24-year-old barista, Lenin Guiterrez asked customer Amber Lynn Gilles to wear a face mask while she ordered. Gilles became irate, cursing at Guiterrez and threatening to call the police next time she was asked to wear a mask. After Gilles tried to publicly humiliate Guiterrez through a Facebook post, a GoFundMe was started for the barista. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970

Tweets about this