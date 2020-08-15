Global  
 

Family honors 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was shot while riding his bike in neighborhood

USATODAY.com Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Thousands of people have donated to a GoFundMe set up by Gwen Hinnant. It's raised nearly half-a-million dollars as of Friday night.
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: 5-Year Old North Carolina Boy, Cannon Hinnant, Laid To Rest After Being Shot Riding his BIke Outside His Home

5-Year Old North Carolina Boy, Cannon Hinnant, Laid To Rest After Being Shot Riding his BIke Outside His Home 00:27

 Family and friends recalled the North Carolina 5-year-old fatally shot while playing in his front yard as having a big smile and a big heart. News outlets report a funeral service was held Thursday night for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot as he rode his bicycle outside of his home last Sunday.

