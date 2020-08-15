|
Family honors 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant who was shot while riding his bike in neighborhood
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Thousands of people have donated to a GoFundMe set up by Gwen Hinnant. It's raised nearly half-a-million dollars as of Friday night.
