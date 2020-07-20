The films of Robert De Niro

David O. Russell, director of "American Hustle" - one of this year's top Oscar contenders - talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about his illustrious..

A new documentary by Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple explores the aborted attempt to retrieve 53 Americans held by revolutionaries in the captured U.S...

Oscar nominated screenwriter of "The Wolf of Wall Street" Terence Winter joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss glorifying the real wolf of Wall Street..

Philip Seymour Hoffman's sudden death has shocked Hollywood, Broadway, and fans. The Oscar-winning actor, who was just 46 years old, appeared in more than 50..

Top 20 Most Rewatched Marvel Movie Scenes



We keep coming back to these Marvel-ous scenes. For this list, we’ll be going over the moments and scenes from films based on Marvel properties that viewers have gone back to multiple times. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 20:10 Published 1 week ago

Top 10 Movies That Should've Been Released in 2020 (So Far)



Somewhere in a parallel universe, the box office is booming. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most anticipated films that would’ve been released between early March and late July 2020 had it.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:38 Published 1 week ago