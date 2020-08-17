|
U.S. set for dramatic clash with rival Canada in men’s hockey
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Four years after losing the gold medal game to Canada in heartbreaking fashion, the U.S. men's hockey team prepares to face their rivals in a semifinals matchup in Sochi. Many players from both squads were part of the showdown in Vancouver, and the rematch is expected to be just as intense as in 2010. Steve Futterman reports from Sochi.
