U.S. set for dramatic clash with rival Canada in men’s hockey

U.S. set for dramatic clash with rival Canada in men’s hockeyFour years after losing the gold medal game to Canada in heartbreaking fashion, the U.S. men's hockey team prepares to face their rivals in a semifinals matchup in Sochi. Many players from both squads were part of the showdown in Vancouver, and the rematch is expected to be just as intense as in 2010. Steve Futterman reports from Sochi.
Sochi Sochi City in Krasnodar Krai, Russia

Olympic hockey player David Backes returns from Sochi with stray dogs

 Team USA Olympic hockey player David Backes returned home from the 2014 winter games in Sochi with two stray dogs that he named Sochi Junior and Sochi Jake.
CBS News

Under Armour CEO under fire for Olympic speed suit controversy

 Some Olympic speedskaters are blaming their Under Armour Mach 39 suit for their poor performance at Sochi. Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour, talks..
CBS News

U.S. women fall to Canada in Olympic hockey final

 Canada beat the U.S. 3-2 in a dramatic gold medal rematch in the women’s hockey game during the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Steve Futterman reports.
CBS News

War veteran bobsledder competes in Sochi for fellow soldiers

 Iraqi war veteran Chris Fogt is competing in his second Olympics as a member of the U.S. bobsledding team. He is part of the US Army World Class Athlete program,..
CBS News

Vancouver Vancouver City in British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alex Edler leaves game after face is cut by skate

 Vancouver's Alex Edler checked St. Louis' Jordan Pyrou, whose skate came up and appeared to catch the Canucks defenseman in the ear.
USATODAY.com
74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada [Video]

74th Indian Independence Day marked in Canada

Iconic Canadian landmark, Niagara Falls illuminated in colours of Indian tricolour. Meanwhile, Tiranga rally was organised by Friends of India-Canada organisation on August 15. The rally was organised to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The Tri-Colour Car Rally was consisted of more than 200 cars decorated with both Indian and Canadian Flags. The car rally started from Surrey to Vancouver. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his best wishes on India's Independence Day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
'Friends of India' protest outside Chinese consulate in Vancouver, demand release of detained Canadians in China [Video]

'Friends of India' protest outside Chinese consulate in Vancouver, demand release of detained Canadians in China

'Friends of India' protested against China in Canada's Vancouver on July 04. The protest was held outside Chinese consulate. The protestors demanded the release of detained Canadians in China. According to Chinese officials, the two detained Canadians were indicted on charges of espionage. Michael Korvig, former Canadian diplomat and Michael Spavor were detained in China in the year 2018.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Blues' season comes to an end with 6-2 loss to Canucks

Blues' season comes to an end with 6-2 loss to Canucks The Vancouver Canucks eliminated the defending champion St. Louis Blues with a 6-2 victory in Game 6 of their first-round series on Friday night.
FOX Sports

'He's definitely on top of his game': Bo Horvat making a difference for Canucks in playoffs

 Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat's only previous NHL playoff experience was a six-game, opening-round loss to Calgary in 2015 when he was a rookie. Now that...
CBC.ca Also reported by •FOX Sports

Canucks top defending champion Blues in Game 1

 Vancouver captain Bo Horvat twice as the Canucks defeated the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues 5-2 Wednesday in their first-round opener.
CBC.ca


