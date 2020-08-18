|
Pete Buttigieg talks foreign affairs and how the U.S. should strengthen its bonds with European allies
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe caught up with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for an exclusive interview on his bus tour across Iowa. In a preview, Buttigieg said it's time for the U.S. to strengthen its relationships with European allies.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pete Buttigieg U.S. politician and former 2020 presidential candidate
Buttigieg hails Biden's record on gay rights
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06Published
Buttigieg praises Biden's early support for marriage equality at DNCIn his speech at the Democratic National Convention, Pete Buttigieg praised his former rival, Joe Biden, for his early support for marriage equality. "Love makes..
CBS News
Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Song
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist
Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination at DNCOn the biggest night of Joe Biden’s political life, there won’t be thousands of cheering Democrats to celebrate his nomination in person. But Biden will take..
CBS News
Senator Kamala Harris becomes Democrats' 2020 vice presidential candidateSenator Kamala Harris remembered her mother's sacrifices before becoming the first woman of color to accept the Democratic nomination for vice president. The..
CBS News
Kamala Harris to accept VP nomination on day 3 of Democratic National ConventionSenator Kamala Harris will become the third woman to accept the vice presidential nomination during the third day of the Democratic National Convention. Ed..
CBS News
Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for presidentThe Democratic Party has officially nominated Joe Biden for president. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has highlights from the convention, and then..
CBS News
Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden for presidency after unconventional roll callDemocrats formally nominated former Vice President Joe Biden to head the party's presidential ticket. As Ed O'Keefe reports, it came after a roll call like no..
CBS News
South Bend, Indiana City in Indiana, United States
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42Published
Indiana State of the eastern central United States
Starting 2021, an ultrasound must be performed 18 hours before having an abortion in IndianaA 2016 Indiana that requires women seeking an abortion to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before the procedure is set to resume Jan. 1.
USATODAY.com
'The sky is the limit': Indiana grad accepted to 65 colleges will go to Howard UniversityTaran Richardson, this year's salutatorian of Charles A. Tindley Accelerated High School in Indianapolis, applied to over 70 schools.
USATODAY.com
Iowa State in the Midwestern region of the United States of America
Iowa farmers face aftermath of powerful derecho windstorm that ravaged millions of acres of cropsA hurricane-strength storm cut through Iowa with wind speeds of up to 130 mph causing billions of dollars in damage to homes and farms. Adriana Diaz shows how..
CBS News
Extreme heat wave hits West Coast as Midwest cleans up from derecho stormThe heat wave in the West is shattering dozens of temperature records. Meanwhile Iowa is still assessing damage from a powerful derecho. CBS News meteorologist..
CBS News
Federal relief for Iowa derecho damage leaves out aid for homeowners, farmersIowa Gov. Kim Reynolds submitted a request for $3.9 billion in federal aid — about $45 million of which President Trump approved Monday.
USATODAY.com
Senator Amy Klobuchar trying to fight her way into the Democrats' top tierAs Democratic candidates prepare to take the debate stage in Iowa, there is a great deal at stake for Senator Amy Klobuchar. CBS News campaign 2020 reporter Bo..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this