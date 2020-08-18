|
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Rape in Civil Suit as He Awaits Groping Trial
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A woman says Mr. Gooding raped her twice after coaxing her to his hotel room in New York in 2013. His lawyer says the accusations are false.
|
|
Cuba Gooding Jr. American actor
Lawsuit Civil action brought in a court of law
New York City Largest city in the United States
