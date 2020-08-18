Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Rape in Civil Suit as He Awaits Groping Trial

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A woman says Mr. Gooding raped her twice after coaxing her to his hotel room in New York in 2013. His lawyer says the accusations are false.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cuba Gooding Jr. Cuba Gooding Jr. American actor

Cuba Gooding Jr. Sued for Allegedly Raping Woman in Hotel in 2013

 Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly coerced a woman to his hotel room and raped her before falling asleep and allowing her to escape ... this according to an explosive..
TMZ.com
Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast size [Video]

Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast size

The Jerry Maguire star has pleased not guilty to six misdemeanour charges of forcible touching and s*xual assault, with allegations suggesting he violated three women.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Cuba Gooding Jr wears Black Lives Matter mask to court

 Sporting a Black Lives Matter face mask, Cuba Gooding Jr showed up at a New York City court on Thursday to hear lawyers argue over what restrictions to place on..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories August 13 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday August 13th: UAE and Israel reach peace deal; Protesters take to the streets of Yemen; Man saved from being hit by train in..
USATODAY.com

Lawsuit Civil action brought in a court of law


New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Bots have been winning T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaway contests

 Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In July, astute Reddit users noticed an odd pattern among the recent winners of..
The Verge

Bowlers rejoice: lanes reopen in New York

 Bowlers in New York can hit the lanes this week for the first time since March as statewide virus restrictions continue to ease. (Aug. 18)
 
USATODAY.com

Gov. Andrew Cuomo writing a book on his leadership experiences amid COVID-19, due in October

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book that looks back on his experiences managing the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
The Opioid Crisis Cost American Economy Over $2 Trillion [Video]

The Opioid Crisis Cost American Economy Over $2 Trillion

Opioid manufacturers have cost the American economy $2.15 trillion. This is according to a notice of claim filed in bankruptcy court by most of the United States. The filing was made by New York, 48 other states, Washington, DC, and various other territories. It is against Purdue Pharma and other distributors and manufacturers, says CNN. An estimated 10.3 million Americans aged 12 and older misused opioids in 2018.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smonag5131

Cookie G RT @DavidJHarrisJr: What do you think the title of his new book should be? https://t.co/BTdsciihRN 17 seconds ago

JoJosep21286297

Jo Joseph RT @ErrolWebber: “How I Killed Your Grandmother” would be a catchy title. https://t.co/1v7PZilAwf 24 seconds ago

johnb40847718

Choyba RT @jimmyfailla: Andrew Cuomo is writing a book about handling the Coronavirus? I’m assuming it’s the same publishers behind “The Ted Kenne… 47 seconds ago

kacrary2

Kay RT @proteinwisdom: Andrew Cuomo is writing a “how to kill the elderly” book and people on the left are cheering him. So. 1 minute ago

podgorski_gary

gary podgorski RT @C_3C_3: So let me get this straight. Democrat Andrew Cuomo killed 11,000 elderly Americans by forcing NY Nursing Homes to admit Corona… 1 minute ago