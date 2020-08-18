Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Rape in Civil Suit as He Awaits Groping Trial

The Opioid Crisis Cost American Economy Over $2 Trillion



Opioid manufacturers have cost the American economy $2.15 trillion. This is according to a notice of claim filed in bankruptcy court by most of the United States. The filing was made by New York, 48 other states, Washington, DC, and various other territories. It is against Purdue Pharma and other distributors and manufacturers, says CNN. An estimated 10.3 million Americans aged 12 and older misused opioids in 2018.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970