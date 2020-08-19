Global  
 

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy halts changes to Postal Service until after 2020 election

CBS News Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The Postmaster general is under fire Wednesday morning for changes he's made to the Postal Service. This comes as at least 20 state attorneys general agree to sue. Paula Reid reports.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism

Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism 01:21

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian...

At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election [Video]

At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election

On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that Postal Service changes will be put on hold until after the election on November 3rd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend his widely criticized cost-cutting measures, including removing mailboxes and hundreds of mail..
CBS News
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts [Video]

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published

New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election [Video]

New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election

According to a Washington Post report, postal workers and union leaders fear that new USPS procedures could impact mail in voting for the November election. According to CNN, the Post is reporting up to 2-day delays in mail delivery, nationwide. The new US Postal Service policies come under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Donald Trump supporter and fundraiser. He stepped into the Postmaster role in June, when the new policies were shared.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

US Postal Service: Democrats to press with bill despite U-turn on cutbacks

 They will still fight for funding, despite cutbacks - decried as election interference - being dropped.
BBC News

CBS Evening News, August 18, 2020

 Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election; America marks 100 years of voting rights for women.
CBS News
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:11Published

CBS News questions Trump on oleandrin

 President Trump told CBS News' Paula Reid on Monday that the administration would "look at" the untested plant extract oleandrin as a possible coronavirus..
CBS News

President Trump blasts U.S. Postal Service, claims loss in November means election is rigged

 As President Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday, he railed against mail-in voting and the embattled U.S. Postal Service. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

Pelosi calls for House to act on U.S. Postal Service protections

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on lawmakers to return to Capitol Hill to address concerns over U.S. Postal Service delays ahead of the November election...
CBS News

Changes to the U.S. Postal Service spark controversy ahead of election

 Changes to the U.S. Postal Service are leading to fears that service cuts could impact the delivery of absentee ballots for the November election. CBS News White..
CBS News

Postmaster General reverses course [Video]

Postmaster General reverses course

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he is “suspending” recently introduce cost-cutting directives. The move comes after weeks of intense scrutiny from the public and lawmakers.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:53Published
SoCal Congressional Leaders, Postal Workers Slam Controversial USPS Measures [Video]

SoCal Congressional Leaders, Postal Workers Slam Controversial USPS Measures

As Democratic politicians in Southern California were speaking out against the contentious moves taking place at the financially-strapped U.S. Postal Service, the Postmaster General came out and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published
Grijalva to push for Postal Service protections [Video]

Grijalva to push for Postal Service protections

Fears efforts to interfere with voting by mail

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:13Published

Trump says U.S. Postal Service reform needed, Democrats set date to vote on reversing changes

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Service's ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November...
CBC.ca

AG Ferguson sues Trump administration over USPS cuts ahead of election

 Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is leading a coalition of states to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over operational...
SeattlePI.com

Rep. Maloney on new bill aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of 2020 election

 Rep. Carolyn Maloney has introduced a new bill in the House aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The New York congresswoman, along with...
CBS News


