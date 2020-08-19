Postmaster General Louis DeJoy halts changes to Postal Service until after 2020 election

New USPS Policies And Delays Could Impact Election



According to a Washington Post report, postal workers and union leaders fear that new USPS procedures could impact mail in voting for the November election. According to CNN, the Post is reporting up to 2-day delays in mail delivery, nationwide. The new US Postal Service policies come under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Donald Trump supporter and fundraiser. He stepped into the Postmaster role in June, when the new policies were shared.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970