Postmaster General Louis DeJoy halts changes to Postal Service until after 2020 election
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
The Postmaster general is under fire Wednesday morning for changes he's made to the Postal Service. This comes as at least 20 state attorneys general agree to sue. Paula Reid reports.
Louis DeJoy American businessman, 75th United States Postmaster General
Postmaster head of a post office
United States Postal Service Independent agency of the United States federal government
Paula Reid American journalist
