The Wrap Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Bill Murray and Rashida Jones Play Father and Daughter in Sofia Coppola’s ‘On the Rocks’ Trailer (Video)Bill Murray’s role in “On the Rocks” looks to be the quintessential Murray part, a philandering asshole who you can’t help but be charmed by. And it’s fitting that he’ll get to play alongside Rashida Jones in a reunion with his “Lost in Translation” director Sofia Coppola.

“On the Rocks” is the first release in a partnership of films between A24 and Apple TV+ that will debut in October, and the film is the story of a playboy father who reconnects with his daughter, now a young mother in New York. But after the two begin to bond, Murray leads her to believe that Jones’ husband (Marlon Wayans) is fooling around, namely because that’s exactly what Murray would be doing in his shoes.

“He’s not like you. He’s a good guy, a great dad,” Jones says to her father. “Sure, it’s nature,” he replies. “Males are forced to fight to dominate and to impregnate all females.”

*Also Read:* Anne Hathaway, Bill Murray to Star in Aaron Schneider's 'Bum's Rush'

That exchange leads to another hilarious sequence in which Murray and Jones decide to tail Wayans in a less-than-inconspicuous red convertible and in which Murray says that one New York plaza is perfect for cheaters because of its numerous exits from the building.

Murray was nominated for an Oscar for his work with Coppola in “Lost in Translation,” and this film, her first since “The Beguiled” in 2017, could be another awards-caliber turn for the legendary comedian.

Watch the first trailer for “On the Rocks” above.

