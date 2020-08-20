Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cord

CBS News Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the nation's coronavirus response, is home recovering from surgery to remove a polyp from his vocal cord. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Fauci recovering from surgery to remove polyp on vocal cord

 The surgery means that Fauci, the nation's leading infectious diseases expert, will be unable to speak publicly for a while.
CBS News

Blood Plasma Treatment for Covid-19 Now on Hold at F.D.A.

 Government health leaders including Dr. Francis S. Collins and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci urged caution last week, citing weak data from the country’s largest plasma..
NYTimes.com
Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity [Video]

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity

The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity". However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious doctor in the US and the director of the NIAID. The NIAID is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reports CNN. Fauci explained the risks during a live Instagram session with actor Matthew McConaughey.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:43Published
Fauci's guide to jogging during a pandemic [Video]

Fauci's guide to jogging during a pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, said that when he and his wife go on their daily four-mile "jog, power walk" they are ready to flip their masks on if they get close to other people.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Paula Reid American journalist

U.S. Postal Service pauses controversial changes ahead of election

 The U.S. Postal Service is pausing controversial changes that had drawn criticism from many Democrats as more people are expected to vote-by-mail in November...
CBS News

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy halts changes to Postal Service until after 2020 election

 The Postmaster general is under fire Wednesday morning for changes he's made to the Postal Service. This comes as at least 20 state attorneys general agree to..
CBS News

CBS News questions Trump on oleandrin

 President Trump told CBS News' Paula Reid on Monday that the administration would "look at" the untested plant extract oleandrin as a possible coronavirus..
CBS News

President Trump blasts U.S. Postal Service, claims loss in November means election is rigged

 As President Trump campaigned in Wisconsin on Monday, he railed against mail-in voting and the embattled U.S. Postal Service. Paula Reid reports.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus Talks About Choosing To Be Sober [Video]

Miley Cyrus Talks About Choosing To Be Sober

Miley Curys told Variety she quit drinking before having her vocal cord surgery in the fall of 2019. According to the HuffPost, she decided to remain sober after the procedure. Cyrus said she’s done..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this