Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cord
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
The nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key player in the nation's coronavirus response, is home recovering from surgery to remove a polyp from his vocal cord. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joins CBSN with details.
