Dr. Anthony Fauci recovering from surgery on vocal cord

Fauci Gives Grave Warning About COVID-19 Herd Immunity



The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity". However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious doctor in the US and the director of the NIAID. The NIAID is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reports CNN. Fauci explained the risks during a live Instagram session with actor Matthew McConaughey.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43