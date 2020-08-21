How Steve Bannon's arrest links to a dozen points of blight for Donald Trump

President Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three others were arrested on charges that they defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors pledging money for a private border wall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build..
From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges.
Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..
