How Steve Bannon's arrest links to a dozen points of blight for Donald Trump

Newsday Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Steve Bannon's arrest on fundraising fraud charges belongs to a constellation of twists and farces that have bedeviled Trumpworld.
News video: Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors

Steve Bannon, Others Charged for Defrauding Hundreds of Thousands of ‘We Build the Wall’ Donors 01:10

 President Trump’s former White House strategist Steve Bannon and three others were arrested on charges that they defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors pledging money for a private border wall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy [Video]

Castle Rock man among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' conspiracy

A Castle Rock man was one of four people, including former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose indictments were unsealed Thursday on counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:12Published
Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges [Video]

Bannon exits court after arrest on fraud charges

Steve Bannon, an architect of Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, left a Manhattan federal court Thursday evening after pleading not guilty on charges of defrauding donors in a scheme to help build..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published
Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport [Video]

Judge Sets Steve Bannon's Bail, Demands Passport

From his arrest on a yacht to a holding cell Thursday, Steve Bannon pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in New York on federal fraud charges. Bannon, 66, appeared before the judge handcuffed and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

hare_gjhare

graham hare Steve Bannon's links to Brexit https://t.co/tqnYg1GcDO via @MailOnline we’ve gone from arrest of Bannon to brexit h… https://t.co/E1GKJq27VA 10 hours ago

kyrl23041714

kyrl @CDemetriadi @BBCNews @itvnews Even the Spectator does better than BBC UK news or ITV maybe their editors need to h… https://t.co/6JTepap4hB 11 hours ago

dav_hank

Dav Hank @DBM69 Nice try cowboy. Let's do some fact checking to support the accusations. Send the links. We're all focused o… https://t.co/3IMOrrpKQp 13 hours ago

red1hols

Simon Holder With Steve Bannon under arrest for fraud, is that going to cause any questions for politics over this side of the p… https://t.co/Wj1bws4uCr 15 hours ago