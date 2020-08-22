Global  
 

Tropical Storms Laura, Marco form potential double threat to Gulf Coast: What we know

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are headed toward Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The latest updates on the storms' paths.
 
Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Eye Opener: Wildfires devastate Northern California

 Wildfires are raging out of control in Northern California. Also, two tropical storms are brewing in the Gulf of Mexico. All that and all that matters in..
CBS News

Could hurricanes collide? Here's what may happen if Laura and Marco meet up in the Gulf

 Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are forecast to be in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. So, could they form a super hurricane? We explain.
USATODAY.com
Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 11 p.m. Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:11Published

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Residents from Florida all the way to Texas are preparing for two tropical systems. According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days. The first system being monitored..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 21 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:34Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 21, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:06Published

