White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight. First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden. (Aug. 22)
Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump
First lady unveils Rose Garden changes ahead of her convention speechFirst lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden.
Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House
‘She’s voting for Biden’: Awkward video shows Trump repeatedly trying to hold Melania’s handThe Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. US first lady..
Biden says he'd shut down country to fight coronavirus if recommendedAs President Trump prepares to make his case to voters in the Republican National Convention next week, his opponent, Joe Biden is coming off an unusual and..
'Not an easy task': GOP scrambles to finalize plans for convention amid COVID-19, venue changes, Trump inputPlanners still haven't provided a final schedule or other key details of the Republican National Convention, which opens next week.
