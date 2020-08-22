Global  
 

White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

USATODAY.com Saturday, 22 August 2020
The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight. First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden. (Aug. 22)
 
 First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

Latino Leaders Encourage Goya Boycott After CEO Praises Trump

According to CNN Business the hashtag #Goyaway was trending on social media on Friday. This comes after the CEO of Goya Foods, Robert Unanue, appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and praised President Donald Trump. Unanue said, "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder." Trump, who CNN says has called Mexicans "rapists" and accused them of bringing drugs into the U.S.

 First lady Melania Trump will deliver her Republican National Convention speech Tuesday night from the garden.
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the grounds.

'She's voting for Biden': Awkward video shows Trump repeatedly trying to hold Melania's hand

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. US first lady..
Biden says he'd shut down country to fight coronavirus if recommended

 As President Trump prepares to make his case to voters in the Republican National Convention next week, his opponent, Joe Biden is coming off an unusual and..
'Not an easy task': GOP scrambles to finalize plans for convention amid COVID-19, venue changes, Trump input

 Planners still haven't provided a final schedule or other key details of the Republican National Convention, which opens next week.
In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president Barack Obama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in the work" during his term in the White House.

Following night 1 of the Democratic National Convention that saw former first lady Michelle Obama give a scathing attack against four more years of Donald Trump in office, Trump on Tuesday called the speech "very divisive".

 US President Donald Trump has said he planned to give his acceptance speech for the presidential nomination at this month's Republican Party convention from the White House lawn.
 Trump previously canceled some convention events in North Carolina because of coronavirus restrictions put in place by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.
 Joe Biden and fellow Democrats spun an assortment of facts to their benefit in their national convention, omitting inconvenient truths
