Indian Software Engineer Sworn In As US Citizen In Rare White House Event Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President *Donald Trump* has presided over a rare naturalisation ceremony at the White House where five immigrants, including a software developer from India, were sworn in as American citizens, as the US leader welcomed them to the "magnificent nation" that is comprised of every race, religion and colour. Trump hosted the... 👓 View full article