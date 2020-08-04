Donald Trump signs executive order against hiring H1B visa holders for federal contracts
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () In a huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President *Donald Trump* on Monday signed an executive order preventing federal agencies from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers -- mainly those on H-1B visa -- from hiring.
The move came over a month after the Trump administration in June 23...
