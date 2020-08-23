Louisiana Braces For 'One-Two Punch' Of Storms As Marco And Laura Approach Shore
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Hurricane Marco is forecast to make landfall Monday, followed by Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane. "The first 72 hours is on you," Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents.
The US Gulf Coast may soon be on the receiving end of a record-breaking weather event. According to HuffPost, it could be the first time two hurricanes form in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously since..