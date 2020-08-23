Global  
 

Louisiana Braces For 'One-Two Punch' Of Storms As Marco And Laura Approach Shore

NPR Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Marco is forecast to make landfall Monday, followed by Tropical Storm Laura, which is expected to become a hurricane. "The first 72 hours is on you," Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents.
 Marco could be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Monday.

