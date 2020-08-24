Global  
 

Bill Gates, Josh Groban, LeVar Burton and Chelsea Clinton shout out their favorite teachers

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020
As teachers around the nation are gearing up for the start of a school year unlike any other, four famous icons share their words of support. Bill Gates, Josh Groban, LeVar Burton and Chelsea Clinton shout out the teachers that changed their lives and offer encouragement to educators during these challenging times.
