Bill Gates, Josh Groban, LeVar Burton and Chelsea Clinton shout out their favorite teachers
Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
As teachers around the nation are gearing up for the start of a school year unlike any other, four famous icons share their words of support. Bill Gates, Josh Groban, LeVar Burton and Chelsea Clinton shout out the teachers that changed their lives and offer encouragement to educators during these challenging times.
Josh Groban American musician and actor
LeVar Burton American actor
Chelsea Clinton American author and global health advocate
Bill Gates American business magnate and philanthropist
