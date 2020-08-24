‘The Comey Rule’ Trailer Promises Viewers Only Know ‘Half’ of the Trump-2016 Election Story (Video) Monday, 24 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Showtime released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming miniseries “The Comey Rule.”



The two-minute video, which you can watch above, features the infamous “Loyalty Pledge” that former FBI director James Comey said Donald Trump requested of him over a private dinner early in his tenure as president. The trailer also touches on the FBI’s attempts to stop Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. But, as the trailer states, that’s only half of the story.



The two-part series is based on Comey’s memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” and stars Jeff Daniels as Comey and Brenden Gleeson as President Donald Trump. It will air over two nights on Sept. 27 and 28, more than a month before the Nov. 3 general election.



*Also Read:* 'The Comey Rule': Trump Demands Loyalty in First Teaser for Showtime Miniseries (Video)



“The Comey Rule” also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI director Andrew McCabe, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former president Barack Obama.



“The Comey Rule” comes from Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and Shane Salerno’s The Story Factory. Along with Comey’s memoir, the series is based on more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals.



“A Higher Loyalty,” which was released in April 2018 by Flatiron Books, gets its title from Trump’s reported desire that Comey pledge his loyalty to him. Comey was first appointed FBI director by former President Barack Obama in 2013 and was fired by Trump less than a year into his presidency.



Here is the logline for the series from Showtime:







THE COMEY RULE takes us on an insider’s journey down the corridors of power, where decision-makers struggle to apply old norms to a dramatic new paradigm in the face of Russia’s deep and unprecedented penetration into American politics, with our nation’s rule of law hanging in the balance. Each character’s actions in these historic months made the careers of some, destroyed the careers of others and helped shape the incendiary political landscape we live in today. Part one of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president. Part two is a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between Comey and Trump and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency – where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on.







