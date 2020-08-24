Global  
 

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco put Gulf Coast on alert

CBS News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Millions along the Gulf Coast are on alert as storms threaten the area with heavy rain and winds. Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
 CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez has the Monday morning update on Tropical Storms Laura and Marco.

Storms threaten millions along the Gulf Coast

 Forecasters say Tropical Storm Laura will only grow stronger and more dangerous, making it the most powerful storm to hit the aera since hurricanes Katrina and..
CBS News

Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

 Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart today, easing one threat to the United States Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially..
New Zealand Herald

Floodgates close ahead of tropical weather

 Flood gates across south eastern Louisiana are being closed as tropical weather threatens the Gulf Coast. (Aug. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

Gulf Coast braces for two dangerous storms

 States along the U.S. Gulf Coast are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Marco and then Laura, which could become a major hurricane. CBS News meteorologist..
CBS News

Louisiana to be hit by tropical weather systems Marco, Laura

 WCBS-TV chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn joins "CBS This Morning" to forecast tropical weather systems Marco and Laura as they prepare to hit the Gulf Coast.
CBS News

Two powerful storms threaten Florida, Gulf Coast next week

 Two powerful storms are threatening to slam into the U.S. next week. Lonnie Quinn reports.
CBS News

Louisiana governor warns of powerful "one-two punch" as tropical storms barrel toward Gulf Coast

 Tropical Storm Laura has already had a deadly impact as it barrels toward the U.S. mainland, killing at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. As...
CBS News Also reported by •FT.comCBC.caUSATODAY.com

2 tropical storms threatening the Gulf Coast could make history

 Both systems are forecast to make landfall next week along the Gulf Coast, one day apart and miles from each other.
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPRSeattlePI.com

Gulf Coast braces for two dangerous storms

 States along the U.S. Gulf Coast are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Marco and then Laura, which could become a major hurricane. CBS News meteorologist...
CBS News


