Tropical Storm Laura is now forecast to become a major hurricane before it hits the U.S.

CTV News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The Gulf Coast avoided a powerful storm as Marco weakened, but Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall in the United States.
News video: Tropical Storm Laura causes major flooding in Florida

Tropical Storm Laura causes major flooding in Florida 00:36

 Heavy rain and gusts were felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24. The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for parts of southwestern Florida. Also, a tornado watch has been issued for the area.

CBS4 News 6:00 a.m. [Video]

CBS4 News 6:00 a.m.

CBS4 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa tracks Tropical Storm Laura and looks at how the weather is looking for South Florida on this Tuesday August 25.

Tropical Storm Laura and Marco 5AM Advisory Tuesday [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura and Marco 5AM Advisory Tuesday

Laura is now forecast to become the first major hurricane of the year as it sets its sights on the Texas and Louisiana border.

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks [Video]

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Gulf Coast eyes Tropical Storm Laura as potential major hurricane

 Forecasters say it could pack winds of 110 mph and storm surge higher than one story homes. Some 17.5 million people are in its possible path.
CBS News

Tropical Storm Laura Expected to Intensify into a Hurricane Threatening Parts of the US Gulf Coast  

 People along parts of the US Gulf coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Laura  
VOA News

Tropical Storm Marco in Gulf Aiming at Louisiana, Tropical Storm Laura Also on the Way 

 Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked...
VOA News Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comCTV News

