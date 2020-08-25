Tropical Storm Laura is now forecast to become a major hurricane before it hits the U.S.

Heavy rain and gusts were felt in parts of Florida on Tropical Storm Laura's approach on Monday, August 24.
The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for parts of southwestern Florida. Also, a tornado watch has been issued for the area.
Tropical Storm Marco is swirling over the Gulf of Mexico heading for a possible hit on the Louisiana coast as a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Laura knocked... VOA News Also reported by •CBC.ca •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •CTV News
