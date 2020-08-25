Global  
 

Eye Opener: National Guard called into Wisconsin over protests

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The governor of Wisconsin called in the National Guard after protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake turned violent. Also, the Republican National Committee has officially nominated President Trump for a second term. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
News video: Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha

Wisconsin deploys National Guard to Kenosha 02:08

 Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake. Gloria Tso reports.

