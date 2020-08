Delaware Online In a notable change, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be reg… https://t.co/Ima33RLoI1 2 minutes ago Gamer News New post (Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change) has been published on Coronavirus News - https://t.co/jZOCBZ8mbc 24 minutes ago NBC Montana In a notable change, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be reg… https://t.co/bHM3mtjoIC 2 hours ago KTVA 11 News Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be regularly tested for the… https://t.co/wGTRHSaZZP 3 hours ago News Tour From ABC News: Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change https://t.co/WqHHj5v6Jp 4 hours ago Wear A Mask FFS! MultiRamblings Fx Biden, Harris to get routine virus testing, a notable change - ABC News - https://t.co/ctOWoBrONd via @ABC 4 hours ago KTXS News In a notable change, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will now be reg… https://t.co/bgkBstEgAN 5 hours ago WGXA A campaign aide said the decision to move forward with regular testing was based on the recommendations of the camp… https://t.co/uIKG84SZ79 6 hours ago