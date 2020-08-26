|
CBS Evening News, August 25th, 2020
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura could make landfall on Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm; Hospital guard turned medical student strives to help others achieve their dreams
Hurricane Laura could make landfall on Gulf Coast as a Category 3 stormForecasters say Hurricane Laura is unique because it is gaining strength so quickly and could unleash a surge of seawater more than 10 feet high when it makes..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura threatens the Gulf CoastForecasters warn the weather system — currently a Category 1 storm — could bring catastrophic storm surge.
CBS News
Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of LauraIn the largest United States evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast today as Laura strengthened into a..
New Zealand Herald
Flying to or from the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura approaches? Change your flight without feeDue to fly in Hurricane Laura's path? Major airlines including United, Southwest, Delta, American and Spirit are issuing change fee waivers.
USATODAY.com
