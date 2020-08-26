Global  
 

CBS Evening News, August 25th, 2020

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura could make landfall on Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm; Hospital guard turned medical student strives to help others achieve their dreams
Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Hurricane Laura could make landfall on Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm

 Forecasters say Hurricane Laura is unique because it is gaining strength so quickly and could unleash a surge of seawater more than 10 feet high when it makes..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura threatens the Gulf Coast

 Forecasters warn the weather system — currently a Category 1 storm — could bring catastrophic storm surge.
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Laura

 In the largest United States evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast today as Laura strengthened into a..
New Zealand Herald

Flying to or from the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Laura approaches? Change your flight without fee

 Due to fly in Hurricane Laura's path? Major airlines including United, Southwest, Delta, American and Spirit are issuing change fee waivers.
USATODAY.com

Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

 The Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall as a very powerful storm. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist...
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Gulf Coast

 More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Mireya Villarreal...
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.caThe AgeVOA NewsCTV NewsIndiaTimesUSATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf and Rekindles Dread from Past Storms

 Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of Texas and Louisiana near the anniversary of Harvey, one of the most disastrous storms the region has experienced.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBC.caUSATODAY.com

