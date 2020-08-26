Global  
 

Eric Trump: Proud of what my dad is doing for US

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons, made his case for his father's reelection on Tuesday, the second night of the Republican National Convention. He called this election a fight for freedom "that only my father can win." (Aug. 26)
 
Eric Trump in RNC speech tries to draw contrast between his father and Biden

 President Trump's son Eric spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, trying to draw a contrast between his father and Joe Biden. But Trump..
Full text: Tiffany and Eric Trump speak at RNC

 President Trump's four oldest children are delivering remarks during the four-day-long Republican National Convention.
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you' [Video]

Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American worker.

RNC Live: Melania Trump, Pompeo among top speakers at second night of GOP convention

 Melania Trump, Mike Pompeo and Eric Trump among speakers at Republican National Convention's second night.
Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania [Video]

Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania

Speaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President Trump "will not lose focus on you."

Trump Leverages Powers of Office as He Seeks to Broaden Appeal

 In an abrupt swerve from the dire tone of the convention’s first night, President Trump staged a grab-bag of gauzy events and personal testimonials aimed at..
R.N.C. Presents Donald Trump, the American Protector

 The Republicans want white suburban voters to believe that the president is on their side — and that he’s on the side of immigrants and women, too.
Pompeo defies precedent, backs Trump in RNC speech

 Mike Pompeo plunged into the heart of the 2020 presidential race Tuesday with a speech supporting Donald Trump's reelection. (Aug. 25)
 
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky A.G., Speaks at the R.N.C.: Full Transcript

 Mr. Cameron, the first Black attorney general in Kentucky, who is investigating the killing of Breonna Taylor, mentioned her only in passing during his live..
Trump makes 'surprise' appearance during RNC to take part in the swearing-in of new citizens

 While Trump used the ceremony to tout the virtues of legal immigration, Democrats said his crackdowns at the border are designed to keep out any person of..
Melania Trump: 'We are not proud of parts of our history' [Video]

Melania Trump: 'We are not proud of parts of our history'

US First Lady Melania Trump makes a heartfelt plea for racial harmony at the Republican convention.

Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, highlights President Trump's support for law enforcement [Video]

Eric Trump visits Milwaukee, highlights President Trump's support for law enforcement

Eric Trump visited Milwaukee Tuesday to discuss his father's support for law enforcement.

Kristin Urquiza Rebukes Trump Over Her Dad's COVID-19 Death [Video]

Kristin Urquiza Rebukes Trump Over Her Dad's COVID-19 Death

During the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, Kristin Urquiza issued a strong rebuke of President Donald Trump after her father died of COVID-19

RNC Speaker Pam Bondi Rails Against Biden’s Nepotism Ahead of Speeches From Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump

 RNC speaker Pam Bondi rails against Joe Biden's nepotism ahead of speeches from three Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Melania Trump
AP FACT CHECK: Trump, GOP distort on health care, vote fraud

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made a dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care Monday as fellow Republicans opened...
Melania: 'Donald Trump Has Not, Will Not Lose Focus on You'

 Striking key notes on family, drug addiction, and relentless attacks on the Trump administration, first lady Melania Trump said "Donald Trump has not, and will...
