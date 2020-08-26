Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gunfire leaves two dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin as protests continue over Jacob Blake shooting

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Multiple people are dead after a shooting broke out amid large protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This comes as Jacob Blake continues to battle his wounds days after being shot by police. Mola Lenghi reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests

Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests 00:26

 Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California. Police declared a riot in Portland after fires were set outside of the offices of the police...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests

2 shot dead, 1 injured in Kenosha: Police looking for man with long gun after third night of Jacob Blake protests

 The shooting came as protests continue to roil the nation after a police officer shot Jacob Blake at close range.
USATODAY.com

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum

 (CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday night, I knew the place where it happened -- a..
WorldNews

'We really just need prayers': Jacob Blake's mother says son would be 'unpleased' with destruction in Kenosha

 Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son would be "unpleased" by destruction in the city.
 
USATODAY.com

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

Facebook takes down ‘call to arms’ event after two shot dead in Kenosha

 Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The killing of two protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday night may have emerged in..
The Verge

More damage after 3rd night of protests in Kenosha

 Crews continue to assess damage Wednesday morning after a third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man...
USATODAY.com
NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting [Video]

NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published
Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests [Video]

Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests

[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published
Jacob Blake: Two people die during protests over police shooting of black man [Video]

Jacob Blake: Two people die during protests over police shooting of black man

It came during a third night of protests over the case of black man Jacob Blake, who was seen in a video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha police officer on Sunday.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin police shooting reignites anger over George Floyd shooting [Video]

Wisconsin police shooting reignites anger over George Floyd shooting

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:14Published

Doggy daycare holds canine Olympics

 The real Olympics were canceled this year, but this doggy daycare in Wisconsin held its own events in honor of the summer games.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Photographer walks past armed civilian who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha [Video]

Photographer walks past armed civilian who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha

This was the moment a photographer in Kenosha walked past an armed civilian who later allegedly shot several protesters. Filmed on Tuesday (August 25), the footage shows a trio of men - two with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha [Video]

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests [Video]

Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this