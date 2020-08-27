Global  
 

How Chaos in Kenosha Is Already Swaying Some Voters in Wisconsin

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Fires, national guard and chaos hit Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake

Fires, national guard and chaos hit Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake 00:38

 During a protest turned riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this dump truck was set ablaze on August 25 and the national guard was called in as rioting and looting descended on the small city after the police

NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott

 The NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin...
CBS News

Live Updates: Teenager Is Arrested After 2 Are Fatally Shot in Kenosha

 The fallout from the police shooting of Jacob Blake continued, with more protests expected and the N.B.A. calling off three playoff games.
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob Blake

 Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
CBS News

Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting named

 Wisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
BBC News

Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times Identified as Rusten Sheskey

 The Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey ... as more details from the case were just..
TMZ.com

Local Matters: Republicans look to defend two Georgia Senate seats

 Two U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in Georgia this November. Both are held by Republicans who are facing tough challenges as Democrats work to gain a..
CBS News

Republican Convention: Harris will be Democrats' main counter to Trump

 Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans to deliver a speech condemning United States President Donald Trump tomorrow for his handling of the..
New Zealand Herald

Political commentator Paul Begala on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020

 Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News

Nancy Mace seeking to flip South Carolina's 1st congressional district

 Congressman Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from South Carolina, notched one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 midterms when he won in a district President Trump won..
CBS News

Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests [Video]

Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Rioters stomp on cars as chaos reigns overnight in Kenosha [Video]

Rioters stomp on cars as chaos reigns overnight in Kenosha

People jump onto cars in this used car lot, smashing windows as the crowd moves through the streets in a chaotic night of protesting turned rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 24.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:08Published

