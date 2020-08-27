|
How Chaos in Kenosha Is Already Swaying Some Voters in Wisconsin
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
As residents see fires and looting, some worry that local Democratic leaders are failing to keep control of the situation.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycottThe NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin...
CBS News
Live Updates: Teenager Is Arrested After 2 Are Fatally Shot in KenoshaThe fallout from the police shooting of Jacob Blake continued, with more protests expected and the N.B.A. calling off three playoff games.
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob BlakeWisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran...
CBS News
Jacob Blake: Police officer in Kenosha shooting namedWisconsin's attorney general names the officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back.
BBC News
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake 7 Times Identified as Rusten SheskeyThe Wisconsin cop who fired seven shots into the back of Jacob Blake has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey ... as more details from the case were just..
TMZ.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Local Matters: Republicans look to defend two Georgia Senate seatsTwo U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in Georgia this November. Both are held by Republicans who are facing tough challenges as Democrats work to gain a..
CBS News
Republican Convention: Harris will be Democrats' main counter to TrumpDemocratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris plans to deliver a speech condemning United States President Donald Trump tomorrow for his handling of the..
New Zealand Herald
Political commentator Paul Begala on “The Takeout” - 8/14/2020Democratic political consultant and commentator Paul Begala joins Major to break down Joe Biden's Veepstakes winner: Senator Kamala Harris. Begala and Major also..
CBS News
Nancy Mace seeking to flip South Carolina's 1st congressional districtCongressman Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from South Carolina, notched one of the biggest upsets of the 2018 midterms when he won in a district President Trump won..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this