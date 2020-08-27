Global  
 

Kellyanne Conway says in RNC speech that "Trump helped me shatter a barrier in politics"

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Just days after Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, she spoke at the Republican National Convention. Conway, President Trump's 2016 campaign manager, credited Mr. Trump for being a "champion" of her and "everyday heroes." Watch her speech.
