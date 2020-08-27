Max Kellerman Slams SEC Football Fans as ‘Easy to Propagandize’ and ‘Immune to Facts’ (Video) Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

“First Take” co-host Max Kellerman had some harsh words for SEC football fans Thursday morning, labeling them as being “easy to propagandize” and “almost immune to facts.”



Kellerman was responding to his co-host Stephen A. Smith’s assertion that the SEC canceling or delaying football this fall would have political consequences for President Donald Trump. Kellerman disagreed with Smith’s argument, claiming that the southeastern part of the country is Trump’s base and they will allow the president to “shift the blame” to someone, or something, else.



“You made the argument a couple weeks ago, you thought if SEC football wasn’t played that could swing the general election because people in Trump’s base would be very upset that they didn’t have football, which is practically a religion down there,” Kellerman said in the video you watch above. “I disagreed because [Trump] would simply shift blame because the pandemic is raging. They seem to be susceptible to very low-quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts. Because, as Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s advisor, said, they have alternative facts. If they stay in their propaganda silos — like the Fox News propaganda silo — it wouldn’t matter what happened because they’d say the handling of the pandemic has been great. The handling of the pandemic has been the worst in the industrialized democratic world, by far. By far, in the United States, at a federal level, it’s been a disaster. And as a result we’re dealing with this pandemic. And yet I didn’t think that would affect voters because the blame would be shifted.”



*Also Read:* Kenny Smith Walks Off 'Inside the NBA' Set to Stand With NBA Players' Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting



ESPN is a major rights holder for the SEC and owns and operates the SEC Network.



Kellerman added that if the NFL, which cuts across both parties as well as independent and “swing” voters, were to be canceled or halted, whether due to social justice causes or the pandemic itself, that could have “political consequences” for the president.



“It doesn’t just hit one or another’s political base, but insofar as there’s a such thing as swing voters still, it would absolutely affect some of them. If the NFL season isn’t played or it’s interrupted, as a result of social justice issues — and of course we all understand this is against the backdrop of the pandemic,” he continued. “I know we exist in this sports bubble and we have this outsized idea of the effect of sports, but I think that might actually have political consequences in a general election.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Some Verizon Customers Will Now Get Free Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ Subscriptions



Sports Emmy Awards 2020: ESPN, Fox Lead All Networks



Amazon Prime Video Tops Streaming Services in New Subscribers for Q2, Disney+ and ESPN+ Fall Back “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman had some harsh words for SEC football fans Thursday morning, labeling them as being “easy to propagandize” and “almost immune to facts.”Kellerman was responding to his co-host Stephen A. Smith’s assertion that the SEC canceling or delaying football this fall would have political consequences for President Donald Trump. Kellerman disagreed with Smith’s argument, claiming that the southeastern part of the country is Trump’s base and they will allow the president to “shift the blame” to someone, or something, else.“You made the argument a couple weeks ago, you thought if SEC football wasn’t played that could swing the general election because people in Trump’s base would be very upset that they didn’t have football, which is practically a religion down there,” Kellerman said in the video you watch above. “I disagreed because [Trump] would simply shift blame because the pandemic is raging. They seem to be susceptible to very low-quality information and easy to propagandize and almost immune to facts. Because, as Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s advisor, said, they have alternative facts. If they stay in their propaganda silos — like the Fox News propaganda silo — it wouldn’t matter what happened because they’d say the handling of the pandemic has been great. The handling of the pandemic has been the worst in the industrialized democratic world, by far. By far, in the United States, at a federal level, it’s been a disaster. And as a result we’re dealing with this pandemic. And yet I didn’t think that would affect voters because the blame would be shifted.”*Also Read:* Kenny Smith Walks Off 'Inside the NBA' Set to Stand With NBA Players' Protests Over Jacob Blake ShootingESPN is a major rights holder for the SEC and owns and operates the SEC Network.Kellerman added that if the NFL, which cuts across both parties as well as independent and “swing” voters, were to be canceled or halted, whether due to social justice causes or the pandemic itself, that could have “political consequences” for the president.“It doesn’t just hit one or another’s political base, but insofar as there’s a such thing as swing voters still, it would absolutely affect some of them. If the NFL season isn’t played or it’s interrupted, as a result of social justice issues — and of course we all understand this is against the backdrop of the pandemic,” he continued. “I know we exist in this sports bubble and we have this outsized idea of the effect of sports, but I think that might actually have political consequences in a general election.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Some Verizon Customers Will Now Get Free Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ SubscriptionsSports Emmy Awards 2020: ESPN, Fox Lead All NetworksAmazon Prime Video Tops Streaming Services in New Subscribers for Q2, Disney+ and ESPN+ Fall Back 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SEC to announce 2020 football schedule on Monday



The Southeastern Conference will announce its coronavirus-impacted, conference-only schedule for 2020 on Monday at 7:00 p.m. EDT on the SEC Network. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 3 weeks ago Selena Gomez gets cooking for new online series



Selena Gomez has shared her kitchen with fans ahead of the premiere of her new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, and she dropped the trailer for the 10-episode digital series, in which she learns to.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42 Published on August 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Max Kellerman Claims SEC Football Fans Are Dumb, Says They’re ‘Almost Immune To Facts’ What was he thinking?

Daily Caller 1 week ago





Tweets about this I’ll Tell You When You’re Good! 🏈📘 RT @TheCFBHQ: ESPN's Max Kellerman slams SEC football fans as "easy to propagandize" and "immune to facts" https://t.co/WIXEVNmKu9 1 week ago College Football HQ ESPN's Max Kellerman slams SEC football fans as "easy to propagandize" and "immune to facts" https://t.co/WIXEVNmKu9 1 week ago RonnieEffingDobbs RT @CraigRozniecki: "Max Kellerman Slams SEC Football Fans as ‘Easy to Propagandize’ and ‘Immune to Facts’" Well... https://t.co/0vP4t7NyvQ 1 week ago Craig Rozniecki "Max Kellerman Slams SEC Football Fans as ‘Easy to Propagandize’ and ‘Immune to Facts’" Well... https://t.co/0vP4t7NyvQ 1 week ago TheWrap Max Kellerman Slams SEC Football Fans as 'Easy to Propagandize' and 'Immune to Facts' (Video) https://t.co/qQEya14uKd 1 week ago

