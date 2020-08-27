Global  
 

Trump to visit storm-hit Louisiana and Texas

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020
President Donald Trump says he will visit the Gulf Coast this weekend to tour damage from one of the fiercest hurricanes to hit the United States. (Aug. 27)
 
BBC World News
News video: 'If Trump wins, Republicans consigned to irrelevancy'

'If Trump wins, Republicans consigned to irrelevancy' 00:52

 The former Republican senator said four more years of President Trump could "turn Texas blue".

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

R.N.C. Skims Over Trump’s ‘Unfinished Business’ in Foreign Policy

 From Iran to North Korea, President Trump has failed to achieve many of his stated foreign policy goals. He is asking for a second term to get them done.
NYTimes.com

President Trump’s social media order will endanger voting rights, new lawsuit claims

 A handful of voter advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s social media executive order on Thursday, according to Protocol. The order..
The Verge

Trump $300 in jobless pay: 5 states are so far are paying aid

 President Trump signed the order almost three weeks ago to provide "immediate" relief to jobless workers.
CBS News
Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case [Video]

Andrea Leadsom makes appeal to Donald Trump over Harry Dunn case

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom met with members of Harry Dunn’sfamily on the anniversary – and appealed directly to Donald Trump to ensure avirtual trial.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

'I didn't know it was going to be this bad': Cameron Parish, Louisiana, bears brunt of Laura's wrath

 A tiny beach town in southwestern Louisiana bore the brunt of Hurricane Laura. This is what the devastation looks like.
 
USATODAY.com
Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov [Video]

Four storm-related deaths, possibly more -Louisiana Gov

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters on Thursday there has been four storm-related deaths after Hurricane Laura ripped through the state and said he's concerned search and rescue crews could discover more fatalities.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published

'Destruction everywhere': Photos show Hurricane Laura flooded streets, shredded buildings

 Photos of damage in Texas and Louisiana show that Hurricane Laura's path of destruction left streets flooded and buildings destroyed.
USATODAY.com

I've covered Louisiana's storms for years. Hurricane Laura makes 2020 almost seem normal.

 I'm camping in my newsroom, filing live updates about Hurricane Laura and keeping spare pencils on hand because ink bleeds. Life almost seems normal.
USATODAY.com

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Yaser Abdel Said: Suspect on FBI most-wanted list arrested

 Yaser Abdel Said is arrested 12 years after the New Year's Day shootings of his daughters in Texas.
BBC News

Hurricane Laura hits Gulf Coast with "remarkable" strength

 CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with a look at what made Hurricane Laura such a powerful storm as it slammed into the..
CBS News

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, damages homes

 Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain as the Category 4 storm roared ashore Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border...
USATODAY.com

Cajun Navy, a citizen-led rescue group, ready to help as Hurricane Laura blitzes Gulf Coast

 The Cajun Navy Relief and Rescue Team has been deployed throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast to help those affected by Hurricane Laura.
 
USATODAY.com

Storm chasers follow Hurricane Laura

 Locked-down video cameras captured the arrival of Hurricane Laura up and down the Gulf Coast. What are they telling storm-chasers about the force unleased by the..
CBS News

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Talks Why Texans Should Choose Trump Over Biden [Video]

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Talks Why Texans Should Choose Trump Over Biden

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick talks about why Texans should choose President Donald Trump over Joe Biden in November.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:46Published
President Trump Suggests NRA Should Move To Texas After Lawsuit Alleging 'Fraud And Abuse' [Video]

President Trump Suggests NRA Should Move To Texas After Lawsuit Alleging 'Fraud And Abuse'

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested the National Rifle Association should move to Texas after a lawsuit was filed against the organization by the New York attorney general. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:41Published
Texas Widow Blames President Trump, Gov. Abbott In Obituary For Husband's Coronavirus Death: 'Shame On All Of You' [Video]

Texas Widow Blames President Trump, Gov. Abbott In Obituary For Husband's Coronavirus Death: 'Shame On All Of You'

The widow of a Texas man who died of COVID-19, blamed President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott in her husband's obituary for his "needless death." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

