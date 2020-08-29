Global  
 

Trump travelling 'to be with those' in hurricane-hit states

CTV News Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Fresh off the Republican National Convention, U.S. President Donald Trump flew to Louisiana on Saturday to survey the damage after Hurricane Laura, a trip that allows him to use the trappings of his office to try to project empathy and leadership. He is also to make a stop in Texas before returning to Washington.
 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday toured areas damaged by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, Louisiana, receiving briefings on emergency operations and relief efforts. The day also marked the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's landfall in Louisiana. Jillian Kitchener has more.

