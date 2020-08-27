Global  
 

Man's suicide sparks Minneapolis unrest, damage

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Authorities say misinformation about the suicide of a Black homicide suspect touched off a night of unrest in Minneapolis. Some downtown stores were damaged. (Aug. 27)
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting

Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting 02:12

 Looting and protests have occurred in Minneapolis after a man suspected of murder committed suicide before being apprehended by police on August 26. Footage shows the police presence in the city centre and looting of a branch of Foot Locker. Initially, rumours circulated that the man's death...

Unrest hits Minneapolis after mistaken reports of police shooting

 Misinformation spread that officers had shot and killed Black homicide suspect but video showed he actually shot himself.
CBS News

Police stand guard in Minneapolis as murder suspect's suicide sparks looting [Video]

Police stand guard in Minneapolis as murder suspect's suicide sparks looting

The suicide of a murder suspect in Minneapolis has sparked looting in the city after rumours circulated the man's death was at the hands of police. Footage captured on August 26 shows the heavy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:24Published
Unrest Returns To Minneapolis After False Rumors Over Police Shooting [Video]

Unrest Returns To Minneapolis After False Rumors Over Police Shooting

Looting and destruction have returned to Minneapolis after police say a crowd mistook a suicide for an officer-involved shooting, reports Jeff Wagner (6:18).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 06:18Published
Unrest Grows In Minneapolis Following Murder Suspect's Suicide [Video]

Unrest Grows In Minneapolis Following Murder Suspect's Suicide

Jeff Wagner has the latest on the unrest in downtown Minneapolis following the self-inflicted shooting death of a murder suspect Wednesday evening (8:14).WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 08:13Published

Minneapolis Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Unrest

Minneapolis Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Unrest Watch VideoThe mayor of Minneapolis declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help restore peace to the city amid violence and looting. Mayor Jacob Frey also...
Newsy Also reported by •FOXNews.combizjournals

Minnesota National Guard deployed to Minneapolis amid unrest

 Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in response to civil unrest, including looting, following what authorities described as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •bizjournals

Trump says FEMA's denial of riot aid 'punishment' for Minneapolis

 President Donald Trump, who visited Minnesota Monday on a campaign stop to Mankato, told a television reporter that the federal government's rejection of aid to...
bizjournals


karenbe79623800

karen berry RT @realitytvcray: Because it's bullshit, maybe? He didn't deserve to die, but he doesn't deserve to be idolized in martyrdom either. He is… 20 hours ago

Spanishcountry

Teresa MASIA PERALES Artists Create a Mural Honoring George Floyd at the Site of His Murder https://t.co/eY7WAhzyzr 2 days ago

junoa7

Juno RT @VICE: A young white man who defaced the iconic George Floyd mural in Minneapolis this week was swiftly stopped, chased down, and brough… 3 days ago

deerfield_b

B. Ruth Deerfield, M.D. @StephArmour1 Police Reform & Racial Justice Policing in the U.S. vs. the U.K.: How racism plays a role George Flo… https://t.co/QtKpcvbZ77 3 days ago