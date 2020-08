News 12 NBC 26 Nebraska players’ lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football https://t.co/D6frYLqKN8 1 minute ago The College Network The College Network Nebraska players’ lawsuit seeks to restore Big Ten fall football https://t.co/DEunf4q7Zu 2 hours ago TheSmallSportsBlog Nebraska players’ lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football https://t.co/J4IBMso3BL 2 hours ago NTV News A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday, hoping a jury will force the Big Ten Conference to r… https://t.co/2yfUzOATe1 2 hours ago Seattle Times Sports A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to rein… https://t.co/QwPNMZ5xA3 3 hours ago Dan Bauman RT @etkeld: Nebraska players' lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football https://t.co/IcGVMXT5oR via @YahooSports 4 hours ago CHRiZ 💛🐝 Guarantee these were all Bernie supporters who didn’t actually vote in the primary. I’d put $27 on it. https://t.co/eNptd4crmD 4 hours ago North Platte Post Nebraska players' lawsuit seeks to restore B10 fall football https://t.co/zvFBEz2O2D 4 hours ago