Kenosha mayor won't seek resignation of police chief, sheriff

FOXNews.com Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian says he will not be calling for the police chief or sheriff to resign after Jacob Blake was shot seven times by police, setting off a firestorm of protests and anguish in Wisconsin. 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Kenosha Officials Gloss Over Teen’s Murder Of Protesters

Kenosha Officials Gloss Over Teen’s Murder Of Protesters 01:07

 Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth described the night a teenager murdered two protesters as not “too bad.” The day before, Kenosha County Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said the protesters wouldn’t have been shot had they not been out after curfew.

