Islanders rally to take 2-1 lead over Flyers in Game 3 of their East semifinals

Sunday, 30 August 2020

Matt Martin and Leo Komarov scored in the second period as the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday night in Toronto, taking a 2-1 lead in their conference semifinal series.



Anders Lee also scored, and Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves to rebound after a rocky Game 2 that saw him benched in the first period in an overtime loss to the Flyers.



“If you go back to the first 68 games of the regular season, he was very good after a loss and bounced back,” New York coach Barry Trotz said of his goalie. “I think the maturity of (Varlamov) as a pro shows in volumes, and it shows especially after losses.“



Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers in the first period, and Carter Hart had 26 saves.



*Lightning 3, Bruins 1:* Ondrej Palat scored twice, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves, and Tampa Bay beat Boston to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their second-round series in Toronto. Victor Hedman also scored a pinball, bouncing goal on Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who has started every game since starter Tuukka Rask opted out of the playoffs in the middle of the first round. Halak, who was pulled last time out on Wednesday, allowed three goals on 26 shots. 👓 View full article

