You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gun Violence Continues To Rise In NYC As NYPD Works With Lowest Number Of Cops On Streets In Years



There are alarming new numbers as New York City continues to grapple with gun violence. The increase comes as the NYPD's Chief of Crime Control Strategies tells CBS2's Marcia Kramer the agency is.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:35 Published 6 days ago Teenager charged with homicide in protest shootings



[NFA] A teenager was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in the.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago Reporter Update: Two People Dead Following Pittsburgh Shootings



KDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest on two shootings that each left one person dead in the city of Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this