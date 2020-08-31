Marcus Smythe, ‘Search for Tomorrow,’ ‘Another World’ Alum, Dies at 70 Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Daytime soap actor Marcus Smythe, best known for roles on “Another World” and “Search for Tomorrow,” has died at the age of 70.



According to an obituary published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly, Smythe died in his home in La Crescenta on Aug. 20 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.



Smythe played the character Peter Love on NBC’s “Another World” in multiple episodes between 1985 and 1987, following a longer stint on CBS’s “Search for Tomorrow” as Dane Taylor. His other soap credits include “Guiding Light” and “Port Charles.”



*Also Read:* 'Days of Our Lives': Victoria Konefal Exits as Full-Time Cast Member



Some of Smythe’s former co-stars remembered the actor in statements shared with Soap Hub, including “Another World” veteran Hank Cheyne,” who remembered Smythe for his”caustically incorrigible wit and charm.”



“Marcus was so kind to me during a difficult story,” said “Another World” and “The Edge of Night” star Sharon Gabet. “He played an abusive husband, Peter Love, to my character Brittany Love. I was also pregnant at the time which made it rough to do the sometimes violent and highly emotional scenes. He would almost weep at the end of taping telling me how sorry he was that he had to say and do those things to me. May he rest in peace.”



“In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity or Democrat in the upcoming election,” the obituary for Smythe reads. “The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



John Thompson, Legendary Georgetown Basketball Coach, Dies at 78



Cliff Robinson, NBA All-Star and 'Survivor' Contestant, Dies at 53



Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Panther' Star, Dies of Cancer at 43 Daytime soap actor Marcus Smythe, best known for roles on “Another World” and “Search for Tomorrow,” has died at the age of 70.According to an obituary published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly, Smythe died in his home in La Crescenta on Aug. 20 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.Smythe played the character Peter Love on NBC’s “Another World” in multiple episodes between 1985 and 1987, following a longer stint on CBS’s “Search for Tomorrow” as Dane Taylor. His other soap credits include “Guiding Light” and “Port Charles.”*Also Read:* 'Days of Our Lives': Victoria Konefal Exits as Full-Time Cast MemberSome of Smythe’s former co-stars remembered the actor in statements shared with Soap Hub, including “Another World” veteran Hank Cheyne,” who remembered Smythe for his”caustically incorrigible wit and charm.”“Marcus was so kind to me during a difficult story,” said “Another World” and “The Edge of Night” star Sharon Gabet. “He played an abusive husband, Peter Love, to my character Brittany Love. I was also pregnant at the time which made it rough to do the sometimes violent and highly emotional scenes. He would almost weep at the end of taping telling me how sorry he was that he had to say and do those things to me. May he rest in peace.”“In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity or Democrat in the upcoming election,” the obituary for Smythe reads. “The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*John Thompson, Legendary Georgetown Basketball Coach, Dies at 78Cliff Robinson, NBA All-Star and 'Survivor' Contestant, Dies at 53Chadwick Boseman, 'Black Panther' Star, Dies of Cancer at 43 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ty Carver Marcus Smythe Dies: ‘Search For Tomorrow’, ‘Another World’ Actor Was 70 https://t.co/wpOmmHf2Iq https://t.co/kU9NOsLlqY 6 hours ago The Obituaries Marcus Smythe, ‘Search for Tomorrow,’ ‘Another World’ Alum, Dies at 70 - POP TIMES UK https://t.co/yci1rYY1aQ 11 hours ago Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Marcus Smythe, ‘Search for Tomorrow’ and ‘Another World’ actor, dead at 70 is now trending on… https://t.co/3XLNMyg8zG 13 hours ago aj ~ SmutPlum Fairy-Heaux 🐲🏹👑 Oh holy crap! Another piece of my childhood... Marcus Smythe, 'Search for Tomorrow,' 'Another World' Alum, Dies a… https://t.co/tGwpzbTk9e 14 hours ago Skyler M RT @nypost: Marcus Smythe, 'Search for Tomorrow' and 'Another World' actor, dead at 70 https://t.co/bYrCl1XIR2 https://t.co/rdQHdszbpp 17 hours ago Ernest III R.I.P. Marcus Smythe. https://t.co/cpGl0mT6nh 18 hours ago Joss RT @DEADLINE: Marcus Smythe Dies: ‘Search For Tomorrow’, ‘Another World’ Actor Was 70 https://t.co/5AZ493hP5t https://t.co/Y9PKDJz0NP 19 hours ago dina stavola RT @TheWrap: Marcus Smythe, "Search for Tomorrow," "Another World" soap opera star, dies at 70 https://t.co/ov06Fg6iR3 20 hours ago

