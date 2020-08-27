A Look Inside First Lady Melania Trump’s Legacy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FLOTUS chooses Nashville teen to represent Tennessee in national women's suffrage art exhibit



To celebrate the first lady, Melania Trump, selected students from a national art competition to be showcased in an exhibit in front of the White House that represented the women's suffrage movement. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:38 Published 1 day ago Melania Trump gives Ivanka the stink eye



U.S. First Lady Melania Trump had a viral moment as she smiled at Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter, on stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, only to give her the stink.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:16 Published 4 days ago Bette Midler apologises after mocking Melania Trump's accent in scathing tweets



Bette Midler has apologised for mocking First Lady Melania Trump's accent, after drawing anger with her remarks about the second night of the Republican National Convention. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this