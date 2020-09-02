|
Pilots at LAX report seeing "guy in a jetpack" 3,000 feet in the air
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The FAA and FBI are investigating a startling report of a man wearing a jetpack allegedly seen flying 3,000 feet in the air above Los Angeles International Airport. Two airline crews alerted authorities to the incident Sunday night. Kris Van Cleave reports.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles International Airport Primary international airport of Los Angeles
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
'Only in LA': FBI investigates after 'guy in a jet pack' is spotted 3,000 feet above LAXIn another 2020 surprise, the FBI is investigating after pilots say they saw a "guy in a jet pack" flying near incoming planes 3,000 feet above LAX.
USATODAY.com
Jet Pack Sighting at 3,000 Feet Over Los Angeles Prompts InvestigationTwo commercial pilots approaching the city’s main airport reported a man out for a high-altitude spin. The F.B.I. is looking into it.
NYTimes.com
Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters
