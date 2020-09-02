Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pilots at LAX report seeing "guy in a jetpack" 3,000 feet in the air

CBS News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The FAA and FBI are investigating a startling report of a man wearing a jetpack allegedly seen flying 3,000 feet in the air above Los Angeles International Airport. Two airline crews alerted authorities to the incident Sunday night. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Los Angeles International Airport Los Angeles International Airport Primary international airport of Los Angeles

Federal Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice

Federal Aviation Administration Federal Aviation Administration United States Government agency dedicated to civil aviation matters

