VP Mike Pence Was On Stand-By to 'Take Over' As Doctors Check Donald Trump's Suspected Health Issue Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Last year, President Trump had an unscheduled physical checkup, raising concerns about his health. A writer for the New York Times revealed that the Vice President was told to be on standby during Trump's unscheduled hospital visit. Last year, President Trump had an unscheduled physical checkup, raising concerns about his health. A writer for the New York Times revealed that the Vice President was told to be on standby during Trump's unscheduled hospital visit. 👓 View full article