‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Disney+ Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 has finally received a premiere date from Disney+.



The second season of the live-action “Star Wars” series that introduced us to Baby Yoda will launch Oct. 30, the streaming service said Wednesday.



The first season of the Pedro Pascal-led series premiered with the launch of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ last November. It consisted of eight episodes, which rolled out weekly.



*Also Read:* 'The Mandalorian': Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 Cast



Along with Pascal (and Baby Yoda), “The Mandalorian” Season 1 starred Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Omid Abtahi.



When “The Mandalorian” released its first season finale Dec. 27, just a few hours later, series creator Jon Favreau dropped some big news for fans of Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” series: The second season would premiere this fall.



“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau tweeted alongside a picture of a Gamorrean figurine, a species from within the “Star Wars” universe that was not featured in the first season of “The Mandalorian” — so he might have been teasing a Season 2 character here.



*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)



So far, we know new cast members for Season 2 include Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn and Temuera Morrison.



The second-season episodes will be directed by Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.



"The Mandalorian" Season 2 has finally received a premiere date from Disney+.The second season of the live-action "Star Wars" series that introduced us to Baby Yoda will launch Oct. 30, the streaming service said Wednesday.The first season of the Pedro Pascal-led series premiered with the launch of Disney's new streaming service Disney+ last November. It consisted of eight episodes, which rolled out weekly.*Also Read:* 'The Mandalorian': Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 CastAlong with Pascal (and Baby Yoda), "The Mandalorian" Season 1 starred Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Omid Abtahi.When "The Mandalorian" released its first season finale Dec. 27, just a few hours later, series creator Jon Favreau dropped some big news for fans of Disney+'s live-action "Star Wars" series: The second season would premiere this fall."Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020," Favreau tweeted alongside a picture of a Gamorrean figurine, a species from within the "Star Wars" universe that was not featured in the first season of "The Mandalorian" — so he might have been teasing a Season 2 character here.*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)So far, we know new cast members for Season 2 include Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn and Temuera Morrison.The second-season episodes will be directed by Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.

