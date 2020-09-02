|
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Disney+
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
“The Mandalorian” Season 2 has finally received a premiere date from Disney+.
The second season of the live-action “Star Wars” series that introduced us to Baby Yoda will launch Oct. 30, the streaming service said Wednesday.
The first season of the Pedro Pascal-led series premiered with the launch of Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ last November. It consisted of eight episodes, which rolled out weekly.
*Also Read:* 'The Mandalorian': Timothy Olyphant Joins Season 2 Cast
Along with Pascal (and Baby Yoda), “The Mandalorian” Season 1 starred Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, Taika Waititi, Giancarlo Esposito and Omid Abtahi.
When “The Mandalorian” released its first season finale Dec. 27, just a few hours later, series creator Jon Favreau dropped some big news for fans of Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” series: The second season would premiere this fall.
“Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020,” Favreau tweeted alongside a picture of a Gamorrean figurine, a species from within the “Star Wars” universe that was not featured in the first season of “The Mandalorian” — so he might have been teasing a Season 2 character here.
*Also Read:* Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
So far, we know new cast members for Season 2 include Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn and Temuera Morrison.
The second-season episodes will be directed by Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.
*Related stories from TheWrap:*
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy on Baby Yoda, 'The Mandalorian' and the Future of 'Star Wars'
How Baby Yoda Became the Surprise Breakout Star of 'The Mandalorian' – And This Emmy Season
Mark Hamill Had a Cameo in 'The Mandalorian' That Nobody Knew About
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this