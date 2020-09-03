Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson, his wife and daughters test positive for coronavirus

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The Rock said it has been "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family."
News video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19 00:52

 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, his wife and his young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus.

