Dwayne Johnson, his wife and daughters test positive for coronavirus
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
50 minutes ago) The Rock said it has been "one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family."
Dwayne Johnson Reveals He and His Family Are Recovering From "Relentless" Coronavirus
Dwayne Johnson and his family are in recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus. The actor, better known as "The Rock," revealed on Instagram that he,...
E! Online
15 hours ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife, daughters COVID-19 positive, Johnson announces
In a social media post on Wednesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced he, his wife and two daughters battled COVID-19 but are recovering.
ESPN
14 hours ago
'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19
Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, all tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
15 hours ago
