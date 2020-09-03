Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family test positive for COVID19

WorldNews Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family test positive for COVID19Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a sad announcement on his Instagram handle when he announced that he, his wife and his two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine have tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson announced, “My wife, Lauren as well as my two daughters have tested positive for COVID19. I can tell you this has been one of the most difficult and challenging things that we have had to endure as family. For me personally, overcoming COVID19 has been far more difficult than avoiding nasty injuries, being evicted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive For COVID-19 00:34

 Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Wednesday that he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson: Actor and family had Covid-19

 The world's highest paid actor calls the positive tests a "kick in the gut", but his family is now well.
BBC News

'A real kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson, his wife and two young kids test positive for COVID-19

 Dwayne Johnson has a candid announcement: He, his wife Lauren Hashian and two young daughters, ages 2 and 4, all tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

The Rock and His Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

 Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson just shared some sobering family news ... he tested positive for the coronavirus, along with everyone else in his immediate family. The..
TMZ.com
Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary [Video]

Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary

Dwayne Johnson’s wife has released the song she wrote to celebrate the couple's wedding a year ago

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India conducts over 11.7 lakh Covid-19 tests in last 24 hours

 A total of 11,72,179 samples were collected for Covid-19 testing on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in the country to..
IndiaTimes
Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE [Video]

Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, NEET-JEE examinations amid record 81,000 new cases, Delhi scientists developing faster and cheaper Covid testing method and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:59Published

US states told be ready to distribute Covid-19 vaccine by Nov 1

 WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has urged US states to get ready to distribute a potential Covid-19 vaccine by November 1 -- two days before the..
WorldNews

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Facebook bans BJP politician Raja Singh

 Under pressure for weeks over its handling of hate speech, Facebook on Thursday banned BJP politician T Raja Singh from its platform and Instagram for violating..
IndiaTimes
Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married [Video]

Niecy Nash And Jessica Betts Are Married

Actress Niecy Nash shocked fans on Monday when she announced she was married. CNN reports Nash revealed her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash, 50, posted a photo with her bride on Instagram and Twitter announcing her new married name. The photo was captioned; "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts" with the hashtag #LoveWins." In the photo, the happy couple hold hands at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Facebook suspends 453 Pakistani accounts for spreading fake news, anti-India propaganda

 In a major crackdown against fake news and anti-India propaganda, social networking giant Facebook has suspended 453 Pakistani accounts on the platform who were..
DNA
Did Loretta Lynn And Kid Rock Really Get Married [Video]

Did Loretta Lynn And Kid Rock Really Get Married

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock, spent the weekend in love but not in the way many believed. Lynn got people talking after she posted photos from her son Ernie's vow renewal ceremony on Instagram. The 88-year old singer said started a buzz about herself and 49-year-old Kid Rock when she posted a pic of herself in a veil. She captioned the photo; "Sorry girls, he's taken now!" According to CNN, Lynn later clarified that it was just a joke and she did not in fact marry Kid Rock.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dwanye 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Dwanye 'The Rock' Johnson, Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed Wednesday he and his family have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Postpones Launch Of New Under Armour Collection 'Out Of Respect For Jacob Blake' [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Postpones Launch Of New Under Armour Collection 'Out Of Respect For Jacob Blake'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has postponed the launch of his latest Under Armour collection that was set to be released Thursday "out of respect for Jacob Blake and his family." Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:26Published
Palmdale Mother Dies After Contracting COVID-19, All 6 Children Test Positive [Video]

Palmdale Mother Dies After Contracting COVID-19, All 6 Children Test Positive

A Palmdale mother of six died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, while her children isolated at home after also testing positive, the family confirmed.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this