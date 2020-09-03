|
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and his family test positive for COVID19
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a sad announcement on his Instagram handle when he announced that he, his wife and his two daughters, Tiana and Jasmine have tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson announced, “My wife, Lauren as well as my two daughters have tested positive for COVID19. I can tell you this has been one of the most difficult and challenging things that we have had to endure as family. For me personally, overcoming COVID19 has been far more difficult than avoiding nasty injuries, being evicted...
