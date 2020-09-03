|
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million but layoffs remain high
New jobless claims fell to 881,000 last week, perhaps signaling the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins CBSN for a closer look at what this means for the overall economy.
