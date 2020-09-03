Global  
 

U.S. weekly jobless claims fall below 1 million but layoffs remain high

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
New jobless claims fell to 881,000 last week, perhaps signaling the U.S. economy is heading in the right direction. Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins CBSN for a closer look at what this means for the overall economy.
Video Credit: The Street - Published
 First-time jobless benefits come in below 1 million, thanks in part to stabilization in the labor market but also in how the Labor Department reports the numbers.

COVID-19 pandemic could have negative impact on retirement plans and financial security

 New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College suggests the COVID-19 pandemic is putting people's retirement plans at risk as 55% of..
CBS News

