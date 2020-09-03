Ken Jennings to Join ‘Jeopardy’ Season 37 as Consulting Producer Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

“Jeopardy!” will be airing all-new episodes when Season 37 premieres in syndication on Sept. 14 — and it’s going to feature “Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings in a new role as a consulting producer.



But don’t worry, Alex Trebek is still on hosting duties.



“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again ‘Jeopardy!’ has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”



As a consulting producer, Jennings will now present his own special video categories, develop projects, help with contestant outreach, and serve as a general ambassador for the show.



His first time presenting video categories will be on the second episode of the new season, airing Tuesday, Sept. 15.



“Though I’ve played my last round of ‘Jeopardy!’ as a contestant, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show,” Jennings said. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore.”



Other changes this season include updates to the “Jeopardy!” set to make it more suitable for pandemic times. The stage has been given an upgrade to allow more space between the three contestant podiums, which will also be at a “safe distance” from Trebek’s lectern, according to Sony. There are also, of course, new production protocols in place that align with government guidelines to protect contestants, staff, crew, and talent from the spread of COVID-19.



“Jeopardy!” is also doing its casting virtually now. Prospective players can take the new “Jeopardy!” Anytime Test online, and some of those who pass will be randomly selected to advance to the next round, played over Zoom. Learn more about the new test process here.



“Jeopardy!” Season 37 premieres Monday, Sept. 14. Check your local listings to see when it airs in your area.



