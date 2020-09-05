|
2 members of far-right group Boogaloo Bois arrested in Minnesota
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Two self-described members of the far-right extremist group Boogaloo Bois were arrested in Minnesota for attempting to conspire with Hamas. CBS Minnesota's Marielle Mohs reports.
Boogaloo movement Loose American far-right extremist movement
2 Boogaloo Bois members charged with attempting to support HamasThe Justice Department said the FBI initiated the investigation into Solomon and Teeter during protests in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death.
CBS News
Justice Dept. Charges 2 With Trying to Support HamasThe men, both American citizens, were taken into custody on Thursday evening in Minneapolis. They say they are members of a far-right group called the Boogaloo..
NYTimes.com
Alleged Boogaloo members face terrorism charges in MinnesotaTwo US men who prosecutors say are members of an anti-government extremist group, who toted guns on Minneapolis streets during unrest following the death of..
New Zealand Herald
Far-right 'Boogaloo Bois' suspects charged in terror case; sought roles as 'mercenaries' for HamasMichael Solomon and Benjamin Teeter, self-avowed members of the violent, anti-government Boogaloos, are charged with attempting to provide material support for..
USATODAY.com
