Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

27 arrested as Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days

Denver Post Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
As unrest continues in Portland amid 100 straight days of protests, authorities released additional court documents late Friday detailing the moments before the slaying of a right-wing protester last weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests

Riot Declared In Portland On 100th Consecutive Of Protests 01:39

 CBS4's Tom Hanson reports on the latest developments across the U.S.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester [Video]

Protests And Pain Continue In Portland, Ore., Rochester

Protesters demanding police reform hit the streets for the 100th consecutive day in Portland, while residents in upstate New York are calling for justice following the killing of a Black man by police...

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40Published
Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue [Video]

Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest [Video]

100 days since Portland uprising, more U.S. unrest

[NFA] Protesters in Portland threw rocks and fire bombs at police who in turn made over 50 arrests and used tear gas on Saturday night on the 100th day of demonstrations in the Oregon city against..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Portland protests reach 100 consecutive days this weekend

 Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
CBS News Also reported by •TIME

Tweets about this